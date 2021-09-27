Tony Awards 2021: Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton debut as a couple; Jake Gyllenhaal brings GF Jeanne Cadieu

The Tony Awards were held on Sunday, September 26 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. The highlight of the evening happened to be two major stars making their relationships red carpet official. While Jake Gyllenhaal attended the event with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, Loki star Tom Hiddleston made his red carpet debut with Zawe Ashton.

Tom Hiddleston and his girlfriend Zawe Ashton made their first public appearance together as they walked the red carpet together at the Tony Awards. While the couple has remained private about their relationship, recently Tom and Zawe hit the headlines after they were captured on a PDA-filled vacation together. As for their first red carpet appearance together, Tom and Zawe looked stunning. Tom was seen sharply dressed in a blue suit whereas Zawe chose to for a red gown with ruffled sleeves.

As for Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, while the duo didn't walk the red carpet together, it was evident that Jeanne attended the event to support beau Jake who bagged his first nomination for his performance in Sea Wall/A Life. The actor was seen wearing a salmon pink Prada suit and his girlfriend too chose to go for a Prada outfit.

Check out the photos from Tony Awards here:

The star-studded event saw several major A-list stars attending the coveted ceremony including the likes of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and more. Among the big winners for the evening were Andrew Burnap for his performance in The Inheritance, Mary-Louise Parker as Best Actress for The Sound Inside and Moulin Rouge! The Musical as the Best Musical.

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2021 Winners List: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Inheritance and A Soldier's Play are TRIUMPHANT