Tony Awards 2021: Wicked alums Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel REUNITE to perform their hit song For Good

Glinda and Elphaba from Broadway’s Wicked have reunited to perform their hit song ‘For Good’ and fans were left speechless as the two belted their notes together just like the good old days! The duo, from the original cast of Wicked, took to singing their soulful and tear-jerking song at the 2021 Tony Awards leaving the audience wanting for more.

For the unversed, Wicked is a broadway musical about Elphaba, the wicked witch of the West and Glinda, the good witch. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth performed as the two witches on Broadway from the time the musical debut on Broadway in 2003. Menzel had also bagged a Tony award in 2004 for her portrayal of Elphaba while Chenoweth was awarded a Tony in 1999 for her role in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The Wicked alums performed together in the award night’s duet section which also included 1997 musical Rent’s costars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal perform a duet as well as Audra Mcdonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell. With Menzel and Chenoweth’s performance, fans were transported to the world of the two witches, and their easy chemistry made kept fans wanting for more. The two stars sang like the previous days when they would wear their costumes and belt notes with each other.

In other news, Tony Awards 2021 witnessed many performances and the deserving actors and musicals took away major awards of the night. Among the winners, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Inheritance and A Soldier's Play were the most prominent ones, and Mary-Louise Parker, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, David Alan Grier among others were the major winners among actors.

