Tony Awards 2021 Winners List: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Inheritance and A Soldier's Play are TRIUMPHANT
Step aside, it's Moulin Rouge! The Musical's time to deservedly shine in the spotlight! The recently concluded Tony Awards 2021, celebrating the highly-awaited return of Broadway and which honoured past year's best and brightest, saw the Alex Timber musical win 10 awards at the Winter Garden Theatre including Best Musical and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Aaron Tveit, the only nominee in the category.
Interestingly, Aaron required 60% of Tony Voters' total ballots cast to win which he did in fact acquire. "Because what we do changes people's lives. It changes people's minds. It changes people's hearts. We can change the world with this, let's not forget that. This means more to me than I can ever say. Thank you very much," Aaron tearfully shared in his acceptance speech. While Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance took home the Tony for Best Play, Kenny Leon's A Soldier's Play won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Lois Smith, at age 90, took home the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for The Inheritance, making the veteran actress the oldest performer to win a Tony.
Danny Burstein, who won his first Tony (on his seventh nomination) at the 74th Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Moulin Rouge! The Musical thanked the Broadway community for supporting him after the death of his wife and fellow Broadway actress Rebecca Luker, last December, due to ALS complications. "You were there for us, whether you just sent a note or sent your love, sent your prayers — sent bagels — it meant the world to us, and it's something I'll never forget," Danny emotionally said in his speech. Also a first time Tony winner was David Alan Grier, who won Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for A Soldier's Play. Surprisingly, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, which is the most nominated play (12) in Tonys' history, was snubbed completely.
Check out the complete Tony Awards 2021 Winners' List below:
Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Play
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance *WINNER*
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
A Soldier's Play *WINNER*
Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill *WINNER*
John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
A Christmas Carol, Music: Christopher Nightingale *WINNER*
The Inheritance, Music: Paul Englishby
The Rose Tattoo, Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
Slave Play, Music: Lindsay Jones
The Sound Inside, Music: Daniel Kluger
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance *WINNER*
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside *WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical *WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play *WINNER*
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance *WINNER*
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill *WINNER*
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol *WINNER*
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol *WINNER*
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol *WINNER*
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*
Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol *WINNER*
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance *WINNER*
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*
Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*
Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories
Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Graciela Daniele
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Julie Halston
Special Tony Awards
Broadway Advocacy Coalition
David Byrne's American Utopia
Freestyle Love Supreme
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Fred Gallo
Irene Gandy
Beverly Jenkins
New Federal Theatre (Woody King Jr., founder)
With New York theatres shut since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the nominations list out back in October 2020 (voting was held in March), Tony Awards 2021 definitely brought the extravagant "drama" back to Broadway!
