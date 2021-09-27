Tony Awards 2021 Winners List: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Inheritance and A Soldier's Play are TRIUMPHANT

Step aside, it's Moulin Rouge! The Musical's time to deservedly shine in the spotlight! The recently concluded Tony Awards 2021, celebrating the highly-awaited return of Broadway and which honoured past year's best and brightest, saw the Alex Timber musical win 10 awards at the Winter Garden Theatre including Best Musical and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Aaron Tveit, the only nominee in the category.

Interestingly, Aaron required 60% of Tony Voters' total ballots cast to win which he did in fact acquire. "Because what we do changes people's lives. It changes people's minds. It changes people's hearts. We can change the world with this, let's not forget that. This means more to me than I can ever say. Thank you very much," Aaron tearfully shared in his acceptance speech. While Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance took home the Tony for Best Play, Kenny Leon's A Soldier's Play won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Lois Smith, at age 90, took home the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for The Inheritance, making the veteran actress the oldest performer to win a Tony.

Danny Burstein, who won his first Tony (on his seventh nomination) at the 74th Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Moulin Rouge! The Musical thanked the Broadway community for supporting him after the death of his wife and fellow Broadway actress Rebecca Luker, last December, due to ALS complications. "You were there for us, whether you just sent a note or sent your love, sent your prayers — sent bagels — it meant the world to us, and it's something I'll never forget," Danny emotionally said in his speech. Also a first time Tony winner was David Alan Grier, who won Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for A Soldier's Play. Surprisingly, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, which is the most nominated play (12) in Tonys' history, was snubbed completely.

Check out the complete Tony Awards 2021 Winners' List below:

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Play



Grand Horizons

The Inheritance *WINNER*

Sea Wall/A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

A Soldier's Play *WINNER*

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill *WINNER*

John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol, Music: Christopher Nightingale *WINNER*

The Inheritance, Music: Paul Englishby

The Rose Tattoo, Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave Play, Music: Lindsay Jones

The Sound Inside, Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance *WINNER*

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play *WINNER*

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance *WINNER*

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill *WINNER*

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol *WINNER*

Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol *WINNER*

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol *WINNER*

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*

Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol *WINNER*

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance *WINNER*

Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O'Hara, Slave Play

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*

Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical *WINNER*

Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Graciela Daniele

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Julie Halston

Special Tony Awards

Broadway Advocacy Coalition

David Byrne's American Utopia

Freestyle Love Supreme

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Fred Gallo

Irene Gandy

Beverly Jenkins

New Federal Theatre (Woody King Jr., founder)

With New York theatres shut since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the nominations list out back in October 2020 (voting was held in March), Tony Awards 2021 definitely brought the extravagant "drama" back to Broadway!

