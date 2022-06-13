Tony Awards 2022: Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain and more make stunning red carpet appearances; See Pics

The Tony Awards 2022 kicked off in style at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and it was a celebratory evening as Broadway stars hit the red carpet looking their absolute best. The three-hour event that honours the best of stage performances saw several major stars walk the red carpet including Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain and more.

The host for the 75th Annual Tony Awards was West Side Story star Ariana DeBose who bagged her first-ever Oscar earlier this year for her supporting act in Steven Spielberg's film. Also present at the star-studded evening were Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman, RuPaul Charles, Sarah Silverman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson, Danielle Brooks, and Vanessa Hudgens among others. As for the red carpet fashion, Jessica Chastain made heads turn with her stunning look as she wore a gorgeous off-shoulder pink gown.

Check out the red carpet photos here:

The awards ceremony also saw performances by several musicals that were nominated for the evening including A Strange Loop, Company, MJ, Paradise Square, SIX and The Music Man. As for the big winners of the night, the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical was bagged by Myles Frost for MJ whereas the Actress honour was bagged by Joaquina Kalukango for Paradise Square.

Also, Jesse Tyler Ferguson bagged the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his performance in Take Me Out. The actor beat his co-star Jesse Williams who was also nominated in the same category along with him.

