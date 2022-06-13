Tony Awards 2022: Jennifer Hudson becomes an EGOT recipient after award win for A Strange Loop

Tony Awards 2022 became an iconic event for actress Jennifer Hudson as she officially received an EGOT status after her recent win for A Strange Loop. A Tony win was the only trophy that Hudson needed to complete her EGOT status having already won an Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar awards in the past. Jennifer's Tony win came as a co-producer for A Strange Loop which bagged best musical honour.

Hudson previously won an Oscar, for her role in 2007's Dreamgirls. She is also a two-time Grammy winner and received her first one for her 2009 self-titled album.

The American Idol alum also bagged a Daytime Emmy in 2021, for the animated short Baba Yaga, to which she co-produced and lent her voice to. As for her Tony win this year, A Strange Loop competed with the likes of Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square, SIX: The Musical in the Best Musical category.

The actress has been one of many star producers behind A Strange Loop written by Michael R. Jackson about a Black, queer man named Usher who is writing his first musical. The musical previously also bagged the 2020 Pultizer Prize. Hudson has been a producing partner on the project along with Marc Platt, Megan Ellison, Don Cheadle, Frank Marshall, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling and Billy Porter.

Other performers with an EGOT status also include John Legend, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks among others. Lin-Manuel Miranda is also in the running for receiving an EGOT status and only requires an Oscar win for it.

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2022 Winners List: A Strange Loop bags Best Musical; Myles Frost wins Best Actor in a Musical