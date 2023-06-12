Tony Awards 2023 full winners list; Check out who won what

In a star-studded affair, the 76th Tony Awards took center stage on Sunday evening at the renowned United Palace in Manhattan's vibrant Washington Heights neighborhood. Guiding the audience through the memorable evening was the talented and Oscar-winning actress, Ariana DeBose, who exuded grace and charm as the host. The prestigious awards ceremony paid tribute to the exceptional plays and musicals that graced Broadway's illustrious stages between April 29, 2022, and April 27, 2023. Viewers had the opportunity to tune in to the event on CBS and Paramount+, while a special segment on Pluto TV, helmed by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, captivated audiences with the announcement of noteworthy accolades, including lifetime achievements and the title of best original score.

Despite the near cancellation due to the Writers Guild of America strike, this year's ceremony proceeded without a script thanks to an agreement reached with the union. Playwrights came together to rescue the telecast when the screenwriters' strike last month threatened the broadcast. The absence of a custom-made opening number was notable, and writers were encouraged to pre-record their acceptance speeches.

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best New Play

Leopoldstadt

Best New Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

Best Play Revival

Topdog/Underdog

Best Musical Revival

Parade

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Miriam Silverman,The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Best Book of a Musical

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Original Score

Music by Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire for Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Best Orchestrations

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Best Sound Design of a Play

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"]

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Joel Grey and John Kander

Isabelle Stevenson Award

Jerry Mitchell

Regional Theater Tony Award

Pasadena Playhouse

Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education

Jason Zembuch Young

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater

Lisa Dawn Cave, Victoria Bailey, and Robert Fried

