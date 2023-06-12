Tony Awards 2023 full winners list; Check out who won what
In a star-studded affair, the 76th Tony Awards took center stage on Sunday evening at the renowned United Palace in Manhattan's vibrant Washington Heights neighborhood. Guiding the audience through the memorable evening was the talented and Oscar-winning actress, Ariana DeBose, who exuded grace and charm as the host. The prestigious awards ceremony paid tribute to the exceptional plays and musicals that graced Broadway's illustrious stages between April 29, 2022, and April 27, 2023. Viewers had the opportunity to tune in to the event on CBS and Paramount+, while a special segment on Pluto TV, helmed by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, captivated audiences with the announcement of noteworthy accolades, including lifetime achievements and the title of best original score.
Despite the near cancellation due to the Writers Guild of America strike, this year's ceremony proceeded without a script thanks to an agreement reached with the union. Playwrights came together to rescue the telecast when the screenwriters' strike last month threatened the broadcast. The absence of a custom-made opening number was notable, and writers were encouraged to pre-record their acceptance speeches.
Below is the complete list of winners:
Best New Play
Leopoldstadt
Best New Musical
Kimberly Akimbo
Best Play Revival
Topdog/Underdog
Best Musical Revival
Parade
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Miriam Silverman,The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Direction of a Play
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade
Best Book of a Musical
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Original Score
Music by Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire for Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Best Orchestrations
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Best Costume Design of a Play
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Best Sound Design of a Play
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"]
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement
Joel Grey and John Kander
Isabelle Stevenson Award
Jerry Mitchell
Regional Theater Tony Award
Pasadena Playhouse
Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education
Jason Zembuch Young
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater
Lisa Dawn Cave, Victoria Bailey, and Robert Fried
