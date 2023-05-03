Tony Awards 2023 Nominations: Jessica Chastain, George Michael, Iron Maiden lead the way; See the full list

The full nominations list of the Tony Awards 2023 was finally announced. The 76th era of the Tony Awards, which is scheduled to take place on June 11, 2023, will honor the finest performances on Broadway of the 2022–2023 season. With Ariana DeBose, serving as host for the second consecutive year, the ceremony is held in United Palace in New York City. Well, as the nominations list is finally out, check the Tony Awards 2023 nominees who bagged the top spots.

Tony Awards 2023 Nominations full list OUT

Best Book of Musical

David West Read

David Lindsay-Abaire

David Thompson and Sharon Washington

Robert Horn

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

Best original music/Lyrics written for theater

Song: Almost Famous – Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

Song: Kimberly Akimbo – Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Song: KPOP –Music and Lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon

Song: Shucked – Music and Lyrics by Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

Song: Some Like It Hot – Music and Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best actor performance in leading role (Play)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Corey Hawkins

Sean Hayes

Stephen McKinley Henderson

Wendell Pierce

Best actress performance in leading role (Play)

Jessica Chastain

Jodie Comer

Jessica Hecht

Audra McDonald

Best actor performance in leading role (Musical)

Christian Borle

J Harrison Ghee

Josh Groban

Brian d’Arcy James

Ben Platt

Colton Ryan

Best actress performance in leading role (Musical)

Annaleigh Ashford

Sara Bareilles

Victoria Clark

Lorna Courtney

Micaela Diamond

Best actor performance in featured role (Play)

Jordan E Cooper

Samuel L Jackson

Arian Moayed

Brandon Uranowitz

David Zayas

Best Actress performance in featured role (Play)

Nikki Crawford

Crystal Lucas-Perry

Miriam Silverman

Katy Sullivan

Kara Young

Best Actor performance in featured role (Musical)

Kevin Cahoon

Justin Cooley

Kevin Del Aguila

Jordan Donica

Alex Newell

Best Actress performance in featured role (Musical)

Julia Lester

Ruthie Ann Miles

Bonnie Milligan

NaTasha Yvette Williams

Betsy Wolfe

Best scenic design (Play)

Miriam Buether

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding

Rachel Hauck

Richard Hudson

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon

Best scenic design (Musical)

Beowulf Boritt

Mimi Lien and Sweeney Todd

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions

Scott Park

Best costume design (Play)

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell

Dominique Fawn

Emilio Sosa

Best costume design (Musical)

Gregg Barnes

Susan Hilferty

Jennifer Moeller

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi

Paloma Young

Donna Zakowska

Best lighting design (Play)

Neil Austin

Natasha Chivers

Jon Clark

Bradley King

Jen Schriever

Ben Stanton

Best Lighting Design (Musical)

Ken Billington

Lap Chi Chu

Heather Gilbert

Howard Hudson

Natasha Katz

Best sound Design (Play)

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams

Carolyn Downing

Joshua D Reid

Ben and Max Ringham

Best sound design (Musical)

Kai Harada

John Shivers

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann

Gareth Owen

Nevin Steinberg and Sweeney Todd

Best Director (Play)

Saheem Ali

Jo Bonney

Jamie Lloyd

Patrick Marber

Stevie Walker-Webb

Max Webster

Best Director (Musical)

Michael Arden

Lear deBessonet

Casey Nicholaw

Jack O’Brien

Jessica Stone

Best choreography

Steven Hoggett and Sweeney Todd

Casey Nicholaw

Susan Stroman

Jennifer Weber

Best orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro

John Clancy

Jason Howland

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis

Best play

Ain’t No Mo’ - Jordan E Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy - Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living - Martyna Majok

Fat Ham - James Ijames

Leopoldstadt - Tom Stoppard

Best of the musical - 2023

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best revival of a play - 2023

The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best revival of a musical

Into the Woods

Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Stay tuned to know the Tony Awards 2023 winners list!

