Tony Awards 2023 Nominations: Jessica Chastain, George Michael, Iron Maiden lead the way; See the full list
The full nominations list of the Tony Awards 2023 was finally announced. Read on to find out the names of the nominees who bagged the top spots.
Key Highlight
-
The full nominations list of the Tony Awards 2023: Is here for the perfect read
-
The 76th era of the Tony Awards, which is scheduled to take place on June 11, 2023
-
The ceremony is set to be held in United Palace in New York City.
The full nominations list of the Tony Awards 2023 was finally announced. The 76th era of the Tony Awards, which is scheduled to take place on June 11, 2023, will honor the finest performances on Broadway of the 2022–2023 season. With Ariana DeBose, serving as host for the second consecutive year, the ceremony is held in United Palace in New York City. Well, as the nominations list is finally out, check the Tony Awards 2023 nominees who bagged the top spots.
Tony Awards 2023 Nominations full list OUT
Best Book of Musical
- David West Read
- David Lindsay-Abaire
- David Thompson and Sharon Washington
- Robert Horn
- Matthew López and Amber Ruffin
Best original music/Lyrics written for theater
- Song: Almost Famous – Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
- Song: Kimberly Akimbo – Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
- Song: KPOP –Music and Lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon
- Song: Shucked – Music and Lyrics by Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark
- Song: Some Like It Hot – Music and Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Best actor performance in leading role (Play)
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Corey Hawkins
- Sean Hayes
- Stephen McKinley Henderson
- Wendell Pierce
Best actress performance in leading role (Play)
- Jessica Chastain
- Jodie Comer
- Jessica Hecht
- Audra McDonald
Best actor performance in leading role (Musical)
- Christian Borle
- J Harrison Ghee
- Josh Groban
- Brian d’Arcy James
- Ben Platt
- Colton Ryan
Best actress performance in leading role (Musical)
- Annaleigh Ashford
- Sara Bareilles
- Victoria Clark
- Lorna Courtney
- Micaela Diamond
Best actor performance in featured role (Play)
- Jordan E Cooper
- Samuel L Jackson
- Arian Moayed
- Brandon Uranowitz
- David Zayas
Best Actress performance in featured role (Play)
- Nikki Crawford
- Crystal Lucas-Perry
- Miriam Silverman
- Katy Sullivan
- Kara Young
ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Did Selena Gomez make an appearance at the red carpet? AI-generated picture goes viral
Best Actor performance in featured role (Musical)
- Kevin Cahoon
- Justin Cooley
- Kevin Del Aguila
- Jordan Donica
- Alex Newell
Best Actress performance in featured role (Musical)
- Julia Lester
- Ruthie Ann Miles
- Bonnie Milligan
- NaTasha Yvette Williams
- Betsy Wolfe
Best scenic design (Play)
- Miriam Buether
- Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding
- Rachel Hauck
- Richard Hudson
- Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon
Best scenic design (Musical)
- Beowulf Boritt
- Mimi Lien and Sweeney Todd
- Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions
- Scott Park
ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Did Selena Gomez make an appearance at the red carpet? AI-generated picture goes viral
Best costume design (Play)
- Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell
- Dominique Fawn
- Emilio Sosa
Best costume design (Musical)
- Gregg Barnes
- Susan Hilferty
- Jennifer Moeller
- Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi
- Paloma Young
- Donna Zakowska
Best lighting design (Play)
- Neil Austin
- Natasha Chivers
- Jon Clark
- Bradley King
- Jen Schriever
- Ben Stanton
Best Lighting Design (Musical)
- Ken Billington
- Lap Chi Chu
- Heather Gilbert
- Howard Hudson
- Natasha Katz
Best sound Design (Play)
- Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams
- Carolyn Downing
- Joshua D Reid
- Ben and Max Ringham
Best sound design (Musical)
- Kai Harada
- John Shivers
- Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann
- Gareth Owen
- Nevin Steinberg and Sweeney Todd
Best Director (Play)
- Saheem Ali
- Jo Bonney
- Jamie Lloyd
- Patrick Marber
- Stevie Walker-Webb
- Max Webster
Best Director (Musical)
- Michael Arden
- Lear deBessonet
- Casey Nicholaw
- Jack O’Brien
- Jessica Stone
Best choreography
- Steven Hoggett and Sweeney Todd
- Casey Nicholaw
- Susan Stroman
- Jennifer Weber
Best orchestrations
- Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro
- John Clancy
- Jason Howland
- Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter
- Daryl Waters and Sam Davis
Best play
- Ain’t No Mo’ - Jordan E Cooper
- Between Riverside and Crazy - Stephen Adly Guirgis
- Cost of Living - Martyna Majok
- Fat Ham - James Ijames
- Leopoldstadt - Tom Stoppard
Best of the musical - 2023
- & Juliet
- Kimberly Akimbo
- New York, New York
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
Best revival of a play - 2023
- The Piano Lesson
- A Doll’s House
- The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
- Topdog/Underdog
Best revival of a musical
- Into the Woods
- Camelot
- Parade
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Stay tuned to know the Tony Awards 2023 winners list!
ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2022 Winners List: A Strange Loop bags Best Musical; Myles Frost wins Best Actor in a Musical
FAQ
Expertise: Hollywood, Entertainment, Philosophy, and Lifestyle - "Mirror of Life" complier and co-author ... Read more