Tony Awards 2023 Nominations: Jessica Chastain, George Michael, Iron Maiden lead the way; See the full list

The full nominations list of the Tony Awards 2023 was finally announced. Read on to find out the names of the nominees who bagged the top spots.

Written by Akanksha Verma   |  Published on May 03, 2023   |  09:52 PM IST  |  492
The full nominations list of the Tony Awards 2023 is finally here (Credits - Tony Awards - Instagram)
The full nominations list of the Tony Awards 2023 is finally here (Credits - Tony Awards - Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • The full nominations list of the Tony Awards 2023: Is here for the perfect read
  • The 76th era of the Tony Awards, which is scheduled to take place on June 11, 2023
  • The ceremony is set to be held in United Palace in New York City.

The full nominations list of the Tony Awards 2023 was finally announced. The 76th era of the Tony Awards, which is scheduled to take place on June 11, 2023, will honor the finest performances on Broadway of the 2022–2023 season. With Ariana DeBose, serving as host for the second consecutive year, the ceremony is held in United Palace in New York City. Well, as the nominations list is finally out, check the Tony Awards 2023 nominees who bagged the top spots. 

Tony Awards 2023 Nominations full list OUT

Best Book of Musical 

  • David West Read
  • David Lindsay-Abaire
  • David Thompson and Sharon Washington
  • Robert Horn
  • Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

Best original music/Lyrics written for theater

  • Song: Almost Famous – Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
  • Song: Kimberly Akimbo – Music by  Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
  • Song: KPOP –Music and Lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon
  • Song: Shucked – Music and Lyrics by Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark
  • Song: Some Like It Hot – Music and Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best actor performance in leading role (Play)

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
  • Corey Hawkins
  • Sean Hayes
  • Stephen McKinley Henderson
  • Wendell Pierce

Best actress performance in leading role (Play)

  • Jessica Chastain
  • Jodie Comer
  • Jessica Hecht
  • Audra McDonald

Best actor performance in leading role (Musical)

  • Christian Borle
  • J Harrison Ghee
  • Josh Groban
  • Brian d’Arcy James
  • Ben Platt
  • Colton Ryan

Best actress performance in leading role (Musical)

  • Annaleigh Ashford
  • Sara Bareilles
  • Victoria Clark
  • Lorna Courtney
  • Micaela Diamond

Best actor performance in featured role (Play)

  • Jordan E Cooper
  • Samuel L Jackson
  • Arian Moayed
  • Brandon Uranowitz
  • David Zayas

Best Actress performance in featured role (Play)

  • Nikki Crawford
  • Crystal Lucas-Perry
  • Miriam Silverman
  • Katy Sullivan
  • Kara Young

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Did Selena Gomez make an appearance at the red carpet? AI-generated picture goes viral

Advertisement

Best Actor performance in featured role (Musical)

  • Kevin Cahoon
  • Justin Cooley
  • Kevin Del Aguila
  • Jordan Donica
  • Alex Newell

Best Actress performance in featured role (Musical)

  • Julia Lester
  • Ruthie Ann Miles
  • Bonnie Milligan
  • NaTasha Yvette Williams
  • Betsy Wolfe

Best scenic design (Play)

  • Miriam Buether
  • Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding
  • Rachel Hauck
  • Richard Hudson
  • Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon

Best scenic design (Musical)

  • Beowulf Boritt
  • Mimi Lien and Sweeney Todd
  • Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions
  • Scott Park

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Did Selena Gomez make an appearance at the red carpet? AI-generated picture goes viral

Best costume design (Play)

  • Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell
  • Dominique Fawn 
  • Emilio Sosa

Best costume design (Musical)

  • Gregg Barnes
  • Susan Hilferty
  • Jennifer Moeller
  • Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi
  • Paloma Young
  • Donna Zakowska

Best lighting design (Play)

  • Neil Austin
  • Natasha Chivers
  • Jon Clark
  • Bradley King 
  • Jen Schriever
  • Ben Stanton

Best Lighting Design (Musical)

  • Ken Billington
  • Lap Chi Chu
  • Heather Gilbert
  • Howard Hudson
  • Natasha Katz

Best sound Design (Play)

  • Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams
  • Carolyn Downing
  • Joshua D Reid
  • Ben and Max Ringham

Best sound design (Musical)

  • Kai Harada
  • John Shivers
  • Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann
  • Gareth Owen
  • Nevin Steinberg and  Sweeney Todd

Best Director (Play)

  • Saheem Ali
  • Jo Bonney
  • Jamie Lloyd
  • Patrick Marber
  • Stevie Walker-Webb
  • Max Webster

Best Director (Musical)

  • Michael Arden
  • Lear deBessonet
  • Casey Nicholaw
  • Jack O’Brien
  • Jessica Stone

Best choreography

  • Steven Hoggett and Sweeney Todd
  • Casey Nicholaw
  • Susan Stroman
  • Jennifer Weber

Advertisement

Best orchestrations

  • Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro
  • John Clancy
  • Jason Howland
  • Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter
  • Daryl Waters and Sam Davis

Best play

 

  • Ain’t No Mo’ - Jordan E Cooper
  • Between Riverside and Crazy - Stephen Adly Guirgis
  • Cost of Living - Martyna Majok
  • Fat Ham - James Ijames
  • Leopoldstadt - Tom Stoppard

Best of the musical - 2023

 

Advertisement
  • & Juliet
  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • New York, New York
  • Shucked
  • Some Like It Hot

Best revival of a play - 2023

 

  • The Piano Lesson
  • A Doll’s House
  • The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
  • Topdog/Underdog

Best revival of a musical

 

  • Into the Woods
  • Camelot
  • Parade
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Stay tuned to know the Tony Awards 2023 winners list!

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2022 Winners List: A Strange Loop bags Best Musical; Myles Frost wins Best Actor in a Musical

FAQ

1. When was Tony 2022 held?
Last year Tony Awards was held on 13th June 2022.
2. When was first Tony Awards held in India?
6th April, 1947
3. Who is the founder of Tony Awards?
Theatre producer and Director Brock Pemberton founded Tony Awards.
About The Author
Akanksha Verma
Akanksha Verma

Expertise: Hollywood, Entertainment, Philosophy, and Lifestyle - "Mirror of Life" complier and co-author ... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Instagram, YouTube

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!