Tony Awards 2023: Sean Hayes wins Best Performance in a Play, calls husband Scott Icenogle his 'purpose'

American actor and comedian Sean Hayes won the Tony Award for Best Performance in a Play and he made a sweet dedication to his husband during the acceptance speech. Continue reading to know what the 52-year-old said while accepting the award and who he thanked.

Sean Hayes wins Tony Award for Best Performance, calls Scott Icenogle his 'purpose'

Hayes won the Tony Award on June 11, 2023, for his portrayal of Oscar Levant in the play Good Night, Oscar. During his speech, the actor quipped, "Oh my God, this has gotta be the first time an Oscar won a Tony." He added, "I'm shaking, I can't believe — this is so surreal," as he stood on stage with his award at the United Palace Theatre in New York.

ALSO READ: Sara Bareilles talks body image issues, reveals she attempted losing weight to 'get small' before red carpets

Mentioning his husband, Hayes said, "First of all, my husband, Scotty — it's Scotty, right? I can never get it right. You are my purpose, every single day of my life." He continued, "The cast and the crew, I love you guys so much, we get to laugh so hard backstage. Half of my performance I owe to Lisa Peters, the director, she's phenomenal. And the other half to the greatest playwright ever, Doug Wright, I'm only standing here because of you, Doug."

Talking about his character, the Will & Grace star said that Oscar Levant has been a "life changer" for him and that his "wit and irascibility and virtuosity is not only inspirational but a true original." The Emmy award-winning actor said, "Thank you, Oscar Levant, wherever you are. Thank you so much." The actor was previously nominated for a Tony Award in 2010 for Promises, Promises. Meanwhile, Hayes has been married to Icenogle since 2014.

Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle's relationship

Hayes met Icenogle on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2006 where the latter was a DJ. The actor told People previously, "It sounds really corny and cheesy to say it, but I saw him, and I knew that that's the type of person I need to be with because — this is the corny part — because I know he'll make me better, and he's a very grounded, stable person, and I'm a crazy actor." The actor and the music composer tied the knot in November 2014.

"Here's a #TBT photo of Scotty and me getting married last week. Took us 8 years but we did it!" Hayes' announcement post read. The couple have also co-written a The Nutcracker-inspired children's book titled Plum. Hayes has acknowledged that he is "unbelievably lucky" to have Icenogle's support and love. A post made by the latter on his Instagram in March reads, "It doesn't seem right to be wearing winter coats on the beach. But when I'm with this fella right here, it all seems right. [hug emoji] [red heart emoji]."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Primetime Emmy Awards: 10 Most infamous moments of the Emmys to date