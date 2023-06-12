Tony Awards 2023: Where and how to watch awards ceremony, performers, nominees and more details
From nominees and streaming details to performers and hosts of the night, here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Tony Awards.
The annual Tony Awards is an award ceremony known for honoring and appreciating talent in live Broadway theatre. The 2023 edition of the ceremony is all set to take place and here are all the details you'll want to be aware of. From performances to nominees, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this year's Tony Awards.
When and where to watch Tony Awards 2023
The 2023 Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace Theater in New York City. The annual awards event is in its 76th edition this year and will be aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ from 8 pm ET. Additionally, the Tony Awards pre-show segment titled The Tony Awards: Act One will start airing on Pluto TV at 6:30 pm ET.
Tony Awards 2023 host and performers
Ariana DeBose will return as the host for this year's Tony Awards for a second consecutive time while the pre-show will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin. Because of the ongoing writers' strike, the ceremony will be unscripted and presenters will read from cue cards instead of a teleprompter. The event faced certain issues because of the WGA strike. Playwright and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda was approached to write for the ceremony but he chose to stand by the writers and backed out of being involved.
Tony Awards 2023 performers
The Tony Awards 2023 will include performances from musicals like Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, and Funny Girl. Joaquina Kalukango will be performing at the annual awards ceremony and a performance in honor of Joel Grey and John Kander is expected.
Tony Awards 2023 nominees
Best Book of a Musical
- & Juliet by David West Read
- Kimberly Akimbo by David Lindsay-Abaire
- New York, New York by David Thompson & Sharon Washington
- Shucked by Robert Horn
- Some Like It Hot by Matthew López & Amber Ruffin
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
- Corey Hawkins for Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
- Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar
- Stephen McKinley Henderson for Between Riverside and Crazy
- Wendell Pierce for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Jessica Chastain for A Doll's House
- Jodie Comer for Prima Facie
- Jessica Hecht for Summer, 1976
- Audra McDonald for Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Christian Borle for Some Like It Hot
- J. Harrison Ghee for Some Like It Hot
- Josh Groban for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Brian d'Arcy James for Into the Woods
- Ben Platt for Parade
- Colton Ryan for New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Annaleigh Ashford for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Sara Bareilles for Into the Woods
- Victoria Clark for Kimberly Akimbo
- Lorna Courtney for & Juliet
- Micaela Diamond for Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Jordan E. Cooper for Ain't No Mo'
- Samuel L. Jackson for The Piano Lesson
- Arian Moayed for A Doll's House
- Brandon Uranowitz for Leopoldstadt
- David Zayas for Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Nikki Crawford for Fat Ham
- Crystal Lucas-Perry for Ain't No Mo'
- Miriam Silverman for The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
- Katy Sullivan for Cost of Living
- Kara Young for Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Kevin Cahoon for Shucked
- Justin Cooley for Kimberly Akimbo
- Kevin Del Aguila for Some Like It Hot
- Jordan Donica for Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
- Alex Newell for Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Julia Lester for Into the Woods
- Ruthie Ann Miles for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Bonnie Milligan for Kimberly Akimbo
- NaTasha Yvette Williams for Some Like It Hot
- Betsy Wolfe for & Juliet
Best Direction of a Play
- Saheem Ali for Fat Ham
- Jo Bonney for Cost of Living
- Jamie Lloyd for A Doll's House
- Patrick Marber for Leopoldstadt
- Stevie Walker-Webb for Ain't No Mo'
- Max Webster for Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
- Michael Arden for Parade
- Lear deBessonet for Into the Woods
- Casey Nicholaw for Some Like It Hot
- Jack O'Brien for Shucked
- Jessica Stone for Kimberly Akimbo
Best Play
- Ain't No Mo' by Jordan E. Cooper
- Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis
- Cost of Living by Martyna Majok
- Fat Ham by James Ijames
- Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard
Best Musical
- & Juliet
- Kimberly Akimbo
- New York, New York
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
