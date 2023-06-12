Tony Awards 2023: Where and how to watch awards ceremony, performers, nominees and more details

The annual Tony Awards is an award ceremony known for honoring and appreciating talent in live Broadway theatre. The 2023 edition of the ceremony is all set to take place and here are all the details you'll want to be aware of. From performances to nominees, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this year's Tony Awards.

When and where to watch Tony Awards 2023

The 2023 Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace Theater in New York City. The annual awards event is in its 76th edition this year and will be aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ from 8 pm ET. Additionally, the Tony Awards pre-show segment titled The Tony Awards: Act One will start airing on Pluto TV at 6:30 pm ET.

Tony Awards 2023 host and performers

Ariana DeBose will return as the host for this year's Tony Awards for a second consecutive time while the pre-show will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin. Because of the ongoing writers' strike, the ceremony will be unscripted and presenters will read from cue cards instead of a teleprompter. The event faced certain issues because of the WGA strike. Playwright and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda was approached to write for the ceremony but he chose to stand by the writers and backed out of being involved.

Tony Awards 2023 performers

The Tony Awards 2023 will include performances from musicals like Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, and Funny Girl. Joaquina Kalukango will be performing at the annual awards ceremony and a performance in honor of Joel Grey and John Kander is expected.

Tony Awards 2023 nominees

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet by David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo by David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York by David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked by Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot by Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins for Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson for Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain for A Doll's House

Jodie Comer for Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht for Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald for Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle for Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee for Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James for Into the Woods

Ben Platt for Parade

Colton Ryan for New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles for Into the Woods

Victoria Clark for Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney for & Juliet

Micaela Diamond for Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper for Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson for The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed for A Doll's House

Brandon Uranowitz for Leopoldstadt

David Zayas for Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford for Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry for Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman for The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan for Cost of Living

Kara Young for Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon for Shucked

Justin Cooley for Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila for Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica for Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Alex Newell for Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester for Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan for Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams for Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe for & Juliet

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali for Fat Ham

Jo Bonney for Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd for A Doll's House

Patrick Marber for Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb for Ain't No Mo'

Max Webster for Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden for Parade

Lear deBessonet for Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw for Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien for Shucked

Jessica Stone for Kimberly Akimbo

Best Play

Ain't No Mo' by Jordan E. Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living by Martyna Majok

Fat Ham by James Ijames

Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

Best Musical