Tony Awards 2024: Aaron Lazar Attends Theatre Eve In A Wheelchair Post ALS Diagnosis

After ALS diagnosis, for the first time, Aaron Lazar attended his first Tony Awards and it’s on wheelchair. Donning a cream-colored tuxedo jacket paired with black pants and completed with a stylish black bowtie, he made sure to let his presence known.

Aaron Lazar attended his first Tony Awards since being diagnosed with ALS. At the pre-show for the 77th annual ceremony celebrating Broadway's finest, Lazar was seen greeting supportive friends.

On The Broadway Show, Lazar shared that symptoms had started appearing six months before the diagnosis. Muscle twitches in various parts of his body were experienced during this period.

"ALS is hard to diagnose sometimes. It's kind of a diagnosis of exclusion, meaning they just try to rule out a bunch of things and say, 'Well, I guess you have that,'" Lazar said. He also added that it's scary for those who are dealing with it. Adding to that, he said that he went through a tough time of anxiety insomnia, and depression for the months before the diagnosis.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, leads to the loss of muscle control as nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord are targeted by the disease.

Know more about Aaron Lazar

Aaron Lazar is a man of many talents. He is not only an accomplished singer and actor but also an entrepreneur. His diverse career has spanned Broadway, television, film, and concerts, showcasing his versatility and dedication to the arts.

Lazar has established himself as a prominent figure in the musical theater industry throughout his two-decade theatrical career. His performances in shows like Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables, A Little Night Music, The Last Ship, and The Light in the Piazza have all earned him significant praise from others. He most recently appeared in the pre-Broadway production of The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. He also participated in an Anastasia workshop production.

Lazar is a talented singer alongside his acting career. He has appeared as a soloist and guest artist at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, as well as with some of the top symphonies in the world, such as the New York Philharmonic and the NYPops. In addition, he has performed at Masada and starred in Broadway to Hollywood and All For You, two of his own one-man plays. He has worked with Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, Luke Frazier, and members of the American Pops Orchestra on these shows.

