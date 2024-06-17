Tony Awards 2024: Alicia Keys And Jay Z Bring New York Spirit Alive With Their Empire State Of Mind Performance

Alicia Keys and Jay Z collaborated to deliver a performance of their hit song Empire State of Mind at the 77th Tony Awards held on Sunday, June 16 at the Lincoln Theater in New York City.

Inspired by Keys’ music catalog, the musical Hell's Kitchen received nominations for 13 awards at the ceremony, with the singer herself joining the cast on stage to sing the abovementioned track.

Alicia Keys and Jay Z lit up the 2024 Tony Awards ceremony with an electrifying Empire State of Mind performance

Keys got the audience at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in NYC to put their hands up and dance. Amid her performance, the star singer said, "Are we in New York City tonight? Are we at the Tony Awards tonight?" Keys then walked down the stage and said, "Had to do something crazy. It's my hometown."

On cue, the cameras cut to Jay Z, who performed his rap from a lobby inside the venue and was soon joined by Keys. Stars like Nicole Scherzinger and Brooke Shields looked thrilled as the duo appeared on the big screen.

When the performance ended, Angelina Jolie, Anthony Ramos, Ashley Jini Park, and others erupted into applause, clearly moved by the performance.

About Hell’s Kitchen — Alicia Keys’ semi-autobiographical

Hell’s Kitchen is a jukebox musical with a book by Kristoffer Diaz and music and lyrics by Keys. The show tells the story is Keys’ childhood in Manhattan during the ‘90s.

Maleah Joi Moon plays Ali in the musical with Shoshana Bean, Kecia Lewis, Brandon Victor Dixon, Chad Carstarphen, Vanessa Ferguson, Jakeim Hart, Rema Webb, Lamont Walker II, Chris Lee, Jackie Leon, and more rounding up the cast.