Tony Awards 2024: Angelina Jolie Debuts New Bird Tattoo During Red Carpet Appearance; See HERE

Angelina Jolie drew attention at the 2024 Tony Awards, surprising everyone with a new tattoo as she walked the red carpet. The 49-year-old actress and producer of The Outsiders looked stunning at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Sunday, June 16.

She wore a stunning custom light-teal Atelier Versace gown with a sweetheart neckline that elegantly displayed what appears to be a delicate bird tattoo of a sparrow soaring in flight as per PEOPLE.

Fashion statement and The Outsiders' success

Jolie looked stunning in teal, with a matching velvet shrug to complete the look. Her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, joined her in the spotlight, dressed sharply in a white shirt, teal vest, trousers, and bow tie, complete with Converse sneakers. Vivienne, who is listed as a producer assistant on the playbill for The Outsiders, walked the red carpet with her mother, creating a special family moment amidst the glitz and glamour of the Tony Awards.

Jolie, who was nominated for co-producing the musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's classic novel The Outsiders, celebrated the production's achievements. The musical received 12 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, showing its lasting impact and relevance decades after Hinton wrote the original story of class divisions and youthful camaraderie.

Jolie's inspirational message

Jolie took the stage during the event to introduce a performance from the show's talented cast, reflecting on the enduring themes of The Outsiders. She shared the novel's timeless message of resilience and belonging, which resonated with audiences of all ages. "Society changes, but the experience of being an outsider is universal," Jolie said, sharing about the novel's continued relevance in today's world.

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie's presence at the Tony Awards was more than just a celebration of artistic achievement. Her new tattoo was more than just a fashion statement; it reflected her unique personality and artistic dedication, attracting both attention and admiration. With The Outsiders thriving on Broadway and Jolie's constant backing for its success, the night became a touching moment in her career and her family's theatrical journey.

ALSO READ: Wiz Khalifa And Aimee Aguilar Announce Pregnancy On Father's Day: 'Baby Girl On The Way'