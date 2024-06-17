Tony Awards 2024: Angelina Jolie Delivers Moving Speech To Introduce Cast Performance Of The Outsiders Musical

Angelina Jolie who is an actress, producer, and humanitarian has proved to us that she can take up anything on or off screen and successfully execute it. The actress flawlessly did that when she decided to co-produce Broadway’s The Outsiders.

During this year’s Tony Awards ceremony, Jolie candidly gave a moving speech while introducing the cast performances of The Outsiders. Read ahead to know more.

Angelina Jolie delivers a moving speech at the Tony Awards 2024

On June 16, during the Tony Awards, the Salt star took the stage to introduce a cast performance of The Outsiders which is a Broadway musical. The actress donned the cap of a co-producer for the same.

As per People, she took a moment and said that S.E. Hilton wrote this play while in high school. The author's work still speaks to us even after half a century. She said, “Society changes, but the experience of being an outsider is universal.”

The actress continued, "To any young person, any person, feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair. You are not wrong to wish to find your own path.” Jolie further said the voices that are raised by the cast, she hopes it inspires the audience to value their own. She then welcomed the cast of The Outsiders.

Advertisement

As per the outlet, the play was nominated in twelve categories including Best Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Book of a Musical. Along with that, the play has earned two nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

More on Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne

During the Tony Awards, both mother-daughter complemented each other's looks. According to the outlet, Jolie wore a custom teal-colored Versace velvet gown and Vivienne donned a white shirt with a teal colored vest, bow, and trousers.

Back in April 2024, Jolie revealed to the publication that her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne inspired her to venture into the project.

The actress said, “She saw an early workshop a few times and then invited me to it,” adding, "Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others."

Advertisement

She further said that Vivienne had assisted in every way she could and she has learned a lot from Justin Levine and the entire creative team.

This Broadway musical is based on the 1967, coming-of-age book titled The Outsiders written by Hilton. The premise highlights the differences between the working-class greasers and the affluent people.

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2024: Daniel Radcliffe Scores First Ever Win; Thanks GF And Son In Emotional Speech