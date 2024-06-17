Tony Awards 2024: Angelina Jolie Inches Closer To EGOT Status As The Outsiders Bags Best Musical

Angelina Jolie is an all-rounder in Hollywood. Looking at her career trajectory, it is evident that she is not afraid to try new things, may that be on or off camera. She is truly a living legend in the film industry.

The actress ventured as a co-producer for the Broadway musical play titled The Outsiders. Her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne also participated by being the production assistant. The play earned a Tony award which brings Jolie closer to achieving the EGOT status.

Angelina Jolie is very close to earning the EGOT status

On June 16, Jolie received her very first Tony award as The Outsiders earned the award in the Best Musical category.

The actress has already achieved an Oscar for Girl Interrupted and now winning a Tony just makes the list of awards won by the actress longer. This win has brought her closer to being one of 15 celebrities who have garnered an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, per Harpers Bazaar.

As per People, the Broadway musical was nominated in 12 categories including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Book of a Musical. The play also earned two nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

During the event, Vivienne accompanied her mother and their outfits complimented each other. The actress wore a teal-colored custom velvet draped Versace gown and Vivienne wore a teal vest over a white shirt. She added a teal-colored bow and trousers.

Angelina Jolie gives a heartfelt speech while introducing the cast of The Outsiders

According to the publication, during the ceremony, Jolie took the stage to introduce the cast of the musical. She delivered a speech which moved the audience.

She said, that the author of the play, S.E Hilton, wrote it when she was in High School. His work spoke to us even though it has been half a century since he wrote the play. Jolie referred to the experience of being an outsider as “universal.”

The actress further said, “To any young person, any person, feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair. You are not wrong to wish to find your own path.” She added that the voices raised by the cast, the actress hopes inspire the viewers to value their own.

