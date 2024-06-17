Tony Awards 2024: Biggest Snubs Of The Night Ft Hell’s Kitchen, Maria Friedman And Others

The 2024 Tony Awards delivered the usual mix of surprises and anticipated moments, but some results perplexed fans and industry experts as per the Hollywood Reporter. From surprising defeats to eagerly anticipated victories, let's look at the evening's standout snubs and upsets.

Hell’s Kitchen: Leading in nominations, lagging in wins

Hell's Kitchen entered the 2024 Tony Awards with high expectations, having received an impressive 13 nominations, but ultimately fell short of winning the top prize.

Alicia Keys' semi-autobiographical musical, in which she played a key role in composition and production, received only two wins out of nine nominations. Despite a standout performance by Alicia Keys and Jay-Z in Empire State of Mind, the musical lost the coveted Best Musical award to The Outsiders, who won the night's top honor.

Maria Friedman, the frontrunner for Best Direction of a Musical with Merrily We Roll Along, suffered an unexpected defeat. Friedman, known for her transformative revival of the 1981 production, was heavily favored to win, but Dayna Taymor won for her work on The Outsiders. Taymor's direction, lauded for its cinematic flair and dynamic fight scenes, clearly resonated with the Tony voters, resulting in an unexpected upset in this category.

David Byrne's Here Lies Love: A scene set for disappointment

Despite its innovative immersive elements, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's Here Lies Love disappointed audiences. The show, which recreated a disco dance floor in the Broadway Theater, was widely expected to win the Best Scenic Design award.

Cabaret, on the other hand, continues to captivate audiences with its immersive theatre experience at the Kit Kat Club. The timing may have been crucial, as Here Lies Love had ended its run in November, potentially fading from Tony voters' minds in comparison to the ongoing allure of Cabaret.

Several other major upsets occurred throughout the evening. Pundits were surprised by Jeremy Strong's victory in the Lead Actor in a Play category, which overshadowed Leslie Odom Jr.'s expected win. Similarly, Will Brill unexpectedly won Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in Stereophonic, adding to the evening's list of surprises.

