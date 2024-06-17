Billy Porter made a hilarious moment out of a teleprompter glitch before receiving his award at the Tony Awards 2024. The actor took the stage to sing James Cleveland's I Don't Feel Noways Tired during the 2024 Tony Awards Act One pre-show on Sunday. He then hastily asked for his phone to read his speech after accepting the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Award.

Billy Porter asks for his speech on live after a teleprompter mishap

Noticing that his prepared speech was not available on the teleprompter, Porter said on live that he needed his phone. He remarked, gesturing offstage while looking around saying, "My speech, babies, where is it? Someone has my phone. My speech is with someone. The time is running out!"

Porter, 54, expressed in his speech that he was grateful and humbled to be getting the award, adding, that he grew up in a world where he was told that who he was wasn't worthy of anything. Therefore, he mentioned that it is a miracle that he is in front of everyone.

Porter said in his speech, "I came out as gay in 1985 when I was 16 years old. And as we all know, and many of us in this room experienced, we went straight to the frontlines to fight for our lives."

Advertisement

Porter remembers his late mother in his speech

He dedicated the last part of his speech to his mother, Cloerinda. Billy said, "This moment is dedicated to my mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford, who passed away in February of this past year. She instilled in my sister and me a purpose and a love greater than ourselves and she believed in unconditional love."

Why was Billy Porter awarded the Isabelle Stevenson Award?

This year, the Emmy winner is given the Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of his extraordinary dedication and contributions as an activist and spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ communities, including his work with the Entertainment Community Fund and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF), among other organizations.

According to an official announcement about Porter's award, the Isabelle Stevenson Award is presented annually to a member of the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service, or charitable organizations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2024: Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Idina Menzel Unite to Bring 'Green Girl Power' Onstage