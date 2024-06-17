Tony Awards 2024: Brooke Shields Sports Crocs At Glitzy Event; Here's Why

Brooke Shields posed on the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet in a citrus yellow dress with a plunging neckline, managing to turn everyone’s head. However, it was not her OOTN but the choice of her footwear for the coveted gala that stole the spotlight.

The actress and author put her best foot forward on Sunday, June 16, coordinating her outfit with matching bright yellow Crocs. Of her shoes, Shields told People on the carpet, “I got Crocs! I couldn't do this in heels!”

Brooke Shields put out a caveat for excessive feet pics a day before the event

On June 15, a day before the 77th Tony Awards, Shields posted a photo of her feet in braces as she sat in the backseat of a car. “The feet pics are about to level up…Double foot toe surgery,” she informed in the accompanying caption on Instagram.

For the record, Sunday was not the first time Shields wore the controversial slippers on a red carpet. She pulled a similar look in 2008, wearing a hot pink halter neck gown with matching neon pink Crocs.

Brooke Shields and Broadway — A Cherished Alliance

Shields and Broadway go way back in history. The actress has played Ruth Sherwood in Wonderful Town, Roxie Hart in Chicago, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and Rizzo in Grease. She also appeared as Morticia Addams in the musical The Addams Family. The star told People on Sunday that she’d head back on stage in a heartbeat.

“Broadway welcomed me when nobody else was welcoming me. I started going to Broadway when I was a little, little girl, so to me it's a part of my life,” said Shields, the newly elected president of the Actor’s Equity Association. As for what she's looking forward to playing if and when she takes the stage, Shields told the aforementioned publication that she would fancy herself a comedy or drama role this time around.

The 2024 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose for the third consecutive year, aired live on CBS from the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. The ceremony can be streamed on Paramount + in the U.S.