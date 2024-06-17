Tony Awards 2024: Daniel Radcliffe Scores First Ever Win; Thanks GF And Son In Emotional Speech

Daniel Radcliffe won his first-ever Tony at the 2024 Tony Awards, which was hosted by Ariana DeBose at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City. Radcliffe won Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his portrayal of Charley Kringas in the Broadway musical Merrily We Roll Along.

Daniel Radcliffe gets emotional accepting his first Tony

Radcliffe fought back tears as he went forward to accept the award. Radcliffe, who gained popularity as the primary lead in the Harry Potter film series, referred to his time spent on Merrily We Roll Along as one of the best experiences of his life. Furthermore, Daniel Radcliffe praised his co-stars, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff, with whom he said he would miss working.

Daniel Radcliffe thanks his girlfriend and son in an emotional speech

Radcliffe thanked his longtime partner Erin Darke, who was crying during his speech and mentioned their one-year-old son, who they had welcomed in April 2023. Radcliffe accepted the award, saying, "My love, Erin. You and our son are the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much."

Daniel and Erin first met on the sets of the American historical drama film Kill Your Darlings (2013). They acted as a couple in the movie, and Daniel later acknowledged that he was quickly attracted to Erin.

After making his Broadway debut in Equus in 2008, Radcliffe has since starred in Merrily We Roll Along, The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Lifespan of a Fact, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

The success of this revival has been greatly attributed to Daniel Radcliffe's star power, which has transformed the public view of Merrily We Roll Along, a musical that was a critical failure when it was first produced in 1981.

