Tony Awards 2024: David Adjmi’s Stereophonic Bags Best Play; Becomes Most Nominated Production In History

The Tony Awards 2024 brought forth a list of great projects through its nominations and wins. One production that shined through the recently held event was Stereophonic, which won Best Play this year. The David Adjmi production also went on to become a play that has been the most nominated one in not just this year’s Tony but throughout its history.

Stereophonic wins Best Play at Tony Awards 2024

The Tony Awards were held on June 16, 2024, and recognized a number of great plays and talents in Broadway productions. While it had a grand list of mind-blowing projects within its nominations, a play written by David Adjmi went on to become the star of the night.

Stereophonic won the accolade for Best Play during the 2024 edition of the Tony Awards. The writer went on stage to accept the award, during which he detailed on how tough the journey was to bring this play to life.

“It’s really hard to make a career in the arts,” said Adjmi on stage, while also stressing that America needs to fund the talent in art, calling the field “the hallmark of a civilized society.”

Stereophonic first premiered at Playwrights Horizons last fall. It was before the play opened at Broadway’s Golden Theatre in the month of April.

Recalling this period, Adjmi, on stage, spoke about his conversation with producer Sue Wagner. “When we said we were going to transfer this to Broadway,” Adjmi stated, detailing how he had told Wagner about how he didn’t want to have stars in this play. Replying to which the producer mentioned, “But David, they are stars,” Adjmi said on stage.

Stereophonic was the most nominated play, with 13 nods. In some categories, its co-stars were even noticed to be competing against each other. However, Will Brill won the Tony for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play. Similarly, the production also won awards for its sound design and scenic design, as well as an award for the best director, which was won by Daniel Aukin.

About Stereophonic

Stereophonic is a three-hour play that talks of a band that is trying its best to record a hit album in the 1970s. It even features a score that suits its nature, of the rock genre, written by Will Butler from Arcade Fire.

The whole production had been classified as a play instead of a musical because of the majority of its dialogue. However, the stars in the production perform a number of songs on stage throughout the play’s long run.

Adjmi came up with the idea of Stereophonic back in 2013 when he was enjoying Led Zeppelin’s Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You.

