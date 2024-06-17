Tony Awards 2024: Dede Ayite Becomes First Black Woman To Claim Tony For Costume Desigm

Dede Ayite has won the best costume design award at the 2024 Tony Awards for her work on the now-closed Jaja's African Hair Braiding, making her the first Black woman to do so.

The 77th Tony Awards was held on June 16, 2024, to recognize achievement in Broadway productions during the 2023–24 season. The ceremony was held at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City and aired on CBS. Ariana DeBose will host for the third year in a row.

Dede Ayite just won her first Tony Award. And, backstage right after her win at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Ayite was quick to mention the historical nature of her win to Playbill, "I believe I'm the first Black costume designer to win this award. That, I'm hoping, inspires other younger designers to know when it feels impossible, even when they're unsure, to just keep moving forward."

She won for her costume design for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Ayite, nominated for the best costume design for Hell's Kitchen and Appropriate, thanked her family, including her Ghanaian brother, her collaborators, Bioh for writing a beautiful piece, and costume shops and makers for their support. She expressed gratitude for the amazing appearance of the show and the contributions of these individuals to her success.

In the Tony Awards pressroom, Ayite marveled at her history-making win, calling it “huge.”

Ayite said, “People like me that are just starting out and aren’t sure and are fearful and just don’t know what it’s going to take, and you don’t know how to find that step to take you forward, so I’m just hopeful that this moment says, ‘Just keep at it.’ You know, tell the stories that matter to you, tell the story that you find value in, and the moment will meet you. That’s what’s happening for me right now.”

She further added, “It’s not just about me, but we did it: the community that supports me, the community of people that love me each day and cheer me on. For me, I just feel like it’s not just about me right now. It’s the community. It’s that we have done it together.”

A brief about Dede Ayite

Dede Ayite is a costume designer whose Broadway credits include A Soldier’s Play, Slave Play, American Son, and Children of a Lesser God. Select Off-Broadway credits include Secret Life of Bees, FireFlies, Marie and Rosetta, Tell Hector I Miss Him, By The Way, Meet Vera Stark, JHAT (Signature), BLKS, Collective Rage…, School Girls… (MCC), Slave Play (NYTW); Sugar in Our Wounds (MTC), If Pretty Hurts…, Mankind, Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons), The Royale (Lincoln Center), Ugly Lies the Bone (Roundabout), and Brownsville song(LCT3).

Regionally, Ayite’s works have appeared at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Williamstown Theatre Festival; Steppenwolf; American Repertory Theater, Denver Center; California Shakespeare, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory; Baltimore Center Stage, Arena Stage, Cleveland Playhouse, Signature Theatre, and McCarter Theatre, Hartford Stage.

She has worked in television with Netflix, Comedy Central, and FOX Shortcoms. Ayite earned her MFA at the Yale School of Drama and has received an Obie, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Theatre Bay Area, and Jeff Awards, along with four Drama Desk Nominations.

