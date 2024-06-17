Tony Awards 2024: Hillary Clinton Receives Standing Ovation, Highlights Importance Of Voting During Suffs Introduction

Hillary Clinton was greeted with a standing ovation at the 77th Tony Awards, which concluded its business for the year at the iconic Lincoln Theater in New York on Sunday, June 16.

A former senator and a US secretary of state, Clinton highlighted the historical significance behind the musical Suffs, which she is credited with having co-produced, when she took the stage to introduce a musical performance from the cast.

Hillary Clinton reminds the importance of voting as America gears up for upcoming election

“I have stood on a lot of stages, but this is very special,” the 76-year-old former First Lady of the United States said. “I know a little bit about how hard it is to make a change, so I am extremely proud of this original American musical by Shaina Taub, two-time Tony winner,” she added. Taub, for the record, scored wins in the Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score categories on Sunday.

Ms. Clinton used the on-stage opportunity to further emphasize the importance of voting while also noting that the oldest democracy in the world will soon go to the election. “Of course, it is about some American originals, the suffragists who fought so valiantly for so long to give women in our country the right to vote,” Clinton said, adding, “It is impossible to think about what a challenge that was, but now it is an election year and we need to be reminded how important it is to vote.”

Clinton’s statement at the 2024 Tony Awards comes as former president Donald Trump, who defeated Ms. Clinton in a shocking election outcome in 2016, gears up to run for office as he faces pending federal charges for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and his recent guilty verdict in a non-election-related hush money trial.

About Suffs — the musical scored six nominations and three wins at the 2024 Tony Awards

The musical takes place in 1913 and follows the suffragists as they ensure American women gain the right to vote. Their efforts paid off in 1920 when Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight,” the official synopsis for the production reads. “Much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back in order to march fearlessly into the future.”

Joining Clinton as a co-producer on Suffs were Malala Yousafzai, Jill Firman, and Rachel Sussman, per the musical’s website.