Tony Awards 2024: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Gives Onstage Shout-Out To Husband Justin Mikita In Honor Of Father's Day

Jesse Tyle Fergusson, 48, has always entertained people, whether on screen or off it. His notable work in Modern Family will never be forgotten, as he played his character flawlessly.

The actor never shies away while talking about his loved ones. While presenting an award during the Tony Awards, he took a moment and made that moment very wholesome by giving a shoutout to his husband, Justin Mikita.

Jesse Tyler Fergusson gives a shoutout to Justin Mikita

On June 16 (Sunday), the 48-year-old actor took the stage at the Tony Awards to wish his spouse Mikita Father's Day which fell on the same day.

As per People, while presenting the best performance by an actor in a featured role award, Fergusson said, “Happy Father’s Day, Justin.” He made this moment wholesome. The couple tied the knot in 2013, and they share two kids, Sullivan 'Sully' Louis and Beckett Mercer. The couple candidly shares adorable moments with each other and their family on Instagram.

Both individuals have received Tony Awards themselves. The Modern Family alum received the best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play (for his part in Take Me Out). This was his first nomination and he won in 2022.

Mikita has worked as a Broadway producer, per People. He earned his win for 2019’s Oklahoma and 2020’s The Inheritance.

Jesse Tyler Fergusson shares a Father's Day Instagram post

The actor did not limit honoring his husband by giving a shoutout to him on stage. He also shared a post which honored him during the occasion.

Fergusson’s post featured two pictures that included Mikita and their children. He captioned the post, “Happy Fathers Day to this stone cold fox of a Daddy! I love you, @justinmikita.”

Back in April 2023, the actor opened up to the outlet about his two children. He said, “It's really nice settling in and seeing his daily changes.” The actor further added that he had forgotten how instantly babies change. He continued, “Every day, it's something completely new."

