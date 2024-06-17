Tony Awards 2024: Jonathan Groff Bags His First Win As Best Actor For Merrily We Roll Along

Jonathan Groff, a familiar face from Glee and Frozen, achieved a milestone at the 2024 Tony Awards. Yes, he secured his first-ever Tony Award for his role in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical, Merrily We Roll Along.

Groff is known for his roles in Glee, Hamilton, and the Frozen movies. After years of nominations and incredible performances, Groff finally got the recognition he deserved. Let’s delve into how this remarkable actor reached this crowning achievement in the world of musical theatre.

Groff’s emotional victory

After years of being in the industry, Groff secured his place in Broadway history with his first Tony Award. Not only the audience but the critics also loved the 39-year-old star’s portrayal of Franklin Shepard. Groff got emotional during his acceptance speech. He thanked his family for always supporting his unique personality.

He also expressed heartfelt thanks to his Merrily We Roll Along co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez. Groff described them not just as fellow actors but as very close friends who have been with him through thick and thin. He said, “You are more than old friends—you are soulmates. And I’m looking forward to watching each other change for the rest of our lives.”

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2024: David Adjmi’s Stereophonic Bags Best Play; Becomes Most Nominated Production In History

A closer look at Merrily We Roll Along

In Merrily We Roll Along, Groff portrays Franklin Shepard, a talented musical composer. He navigates through the complexities of the entertainment industry which the critics and audiences really liked. Originally, Merrily We Roll Along debuted as a Broadway musical in 1981 but didn’t become a hit back then. Over time, it gained a small but devoted following for its music and storytelling by Stephen Sondheim.

Advertisement

In 2022, director Maria Friedman decided to revive the musical, starting with shows Off-Broadway. It was a big hit there, so they moved it to Broadway’s Hudson Theatre where it continued to impress the audience. And, Groff played a big part in its success.

ALSO READ: 'Died A Thousand Gay Deaths': Jonathan Groff Reveals How Meryl Streep Sent Barbra Streisand His Backstage Video

From screen success to Broadway fame

Groff’s career spans both Broadway and Hollywood. His roles in Frozen and Hamilton have earned him a reputation as a versatile performer. When Groff stepped onto the stage to accept his Tony Award, emotions ran high. He shared, “All I wanted was to be a part of this community”. He reflected on his childhood dreams and the journey that led him to this incredible moment.

Groff’s journey on Broadway started in 2005 with a lesser-known show called In My Life. Despite its short run, Groff’s talent shone through. His breakout moment came with Spring Awakening, where he got attention for his portrayal of a rebellious teen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Glee Star Jonathan Groff Receives Third Tony Nomination For His Role In Sondheim Broadway Revival; DEETS

Groff is also an advocate for LGBTQ+

Beyond his acting talents, Groff has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ representation in entertainment. He came out while working on Spring Awakening. This moment was significant not just for him but also for many in the LGBTQ+ community.

Groff continues to push boundaries in the entertainment industry. His upcoming projects include the romantic comedy, A Nice Indian Boy, and guest appearances in popular TV series. He recently appeared in Doctor Who also as a guest. You see, he has diverse talent and is extremely dedicated to his craft.

The 2024 Tony Awards were broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. Also, tickets for Merrily We Roll Along are still available online. This gives a chance to witness Jonathan Groff’s award-winning performance on stage.

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2024: Best Red Carpet Looks Ft Angelina And Vivienne Jolie, Rachel McAdams, Daniel Radcliffe And More