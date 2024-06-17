Tony Awards 2024: Lindsay Mendez Flaunts Baby Bump In Stunning Red Gown

Lindsey Mendez is nominated for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for Merrily We Roll Along at the 2024 Tony Awards and apart from that, she was seen all glow up as she showed her baby bump at the event wearing a red gown. She was more focused on showing how happy she was.

Lindsay Mendez flaunts baby bump

On March 27, Lindsay Mendez, known for her role as Mary Flynn in Broadway hit Merrily We Roll Along, announced she was expecting a new baby. This will be her first little one with her fianceé J. Alex Brinson. Earlier, she welcomed her 2-year-old daughter Lucy with her ex-husband Philip Wakefield.

Now, at this year's Tony Awards, Mendez showed her baby bump wearing a red, off-the-shoulder fishtail gown. She also wore a diamond and ruby necklace but kept it simple to flaunt her baby bump and let it take the focal attention.

While announcing her second baby, she wrote on her Instagram page, with the caption, "I can’t wait to make Lucy a big sister and welcome our new baby this fall."

Lindsay Mendez and J. Alex Brinson’s relationship timeline

Lindsay Mendez and J. Alex Brinson played Sara and Luke, respectively, on the CBS legal drama All Rise when it made its debut in 2019. And, that's where real-life romance started.

“Get yourself a partner in this life that loves and celebrates you. This man has been my rock and my champion through this entire Merrily [We Roll Along] experience,” Mendez gushed of Brinson via Instagram in October 2023.

She added at the time, “Thank you is not good enough. You’re the absolute greatest. Worth the wait. Meant to be. My hero.”

In December 2023, Mendez in a subtle way confirmed that Brinson had proposed to her while sharing a holiday photo with her diamond ring on display. Mendez and Brinson wed in April this year after announcing her pregnancy in March.

