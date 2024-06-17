Tony Awards 2024: Nicole Scherzinger Delivers Powerful Rendition Of What I Did for Love During In Memoriam Segment

Tony Awards is known to recognize great names in the industry. However, Nicole Scherzinger came along with a performance that will be remembered for decades. The applied singer gripped the audience at the Tony Awards 2024, honoring many late names in the theater community.

Nicole Scherzinger delivers a performance at the Tony Awards 2024

The singer-turned-actress blew away the ones sitting in the audience at the recently held 77th Tony Awards.

Nicole Scherzinger set foot on the stage at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, New York, on June 16 delivering a dazzling performance in honor of the late stars who had passed away last year, in the theater community.

She performed during the show's In Memoriam segment, where she sang a never-before-heard version of What I Did For Love. The aforementioned song is from a musical called A Chorus Line.

The In Memoriam segment was introduced by Brooke Shields, who stated, “As the newly elected president of Actors Equity Association, I am so proud to be here to celebrate the entire theatrical community."

The actress further mentioned that in this “bittersweet” moment, the event will honor the ones who are “no longer with us.”

She remembered the late artists on Broadway as the ones who have contributed their “countless” efforts by working both on stage as well as behind the scenes and as the ones who changed Broadway forever.

Those included in Tony Awards 2024's In Memoriam segment

The In Memoriam segment included late theater figures such as Christopher Durang, Michael McGrath, Ron Cephas Jones, and Alan Arkin, along with Louis Gossett Jr., Maurice Hines, Hinton Battle, Treat Williams, and Glenda Jackson.

The segment even included Illinois production stage manager Thomas J. Gates along with Chita Rivera.

During the same event, Rivera was remembered for her seven decades of contribution towards Broadway by Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald, and Bebe Neuwirth. The actress passed away at the age of 91 in January this year.

This year's Tony was presented by Ariana DeBose, who is hosting the event for the third time, along with Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Hudson and Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo.

Other presenters for the Tony Awards 2024 include Sean Hayes, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Taraji P. Henson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, and more.

The 77th Tony Awards event can be watched live on CBS and Paramount+.

