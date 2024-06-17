Tony Awards 2024: Succession Star Jeremy Strong Bags First Win; Thanks Theatre Staff In Speech

Jeremy Strong took home his first Tony Award on Sunday Night. The actor from Succession won the award for Best Performance By An Actor Leading Role in An Enemy of the People. When he accepted the trophy onstage, he looked genuinely surprised. He expressed his gratitude to the theater staff, the creatives behind the show, and the actors who worked on the play.

Jeremy Strong wins his first Tony Award

Strong made his Broadway comeback following the Succession finale, performing in an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People, for which he received his first Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play.

Jeremy Strong expresses his gratitude to the support staff

Strong thanked the staff, saying, “I want to thank the ushers and the front-of-house staff, who see me walking in every day looking like I’ve just been run over by a truck and, and see me walk out looking somehow even worse with like bits of pretzels in my hair.”

Among the other people Strong also mentioned were Herzog and Gold in his speech. Herzog and Gold were among the people Strong thanked. He recalled meeting his wife, Emma, the last time he performed in Herzog's play, The Great God Pan. Strong thanked Gold for being everything an actor could hope for and a director, and for giving the term ice bucket challenge a new meaning.

Sam Gold is the director of the Amy Herzog adaptation. It is also a nominee for Best Play Revival at the Tony Awards. The show's other nominations were Best Costume, Scenic, and Lighting Designers.

What is the play An Enemy of the People about?

In the revival of Henrik Ibsen's play, Strong co-stars opposite Michael Imperioli as a modest doctor who views himself as a proud and respectable member of his tight-knit society. He sounds the alarm after learning of an emergency that puts everyone in the town in danger. But when the powerful, including his own brother (Imperioli), attempt not just to silence him but also to destroy him, he is completely shocked.

