Actresses and singers Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo had a Wicked union as they closed up the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday night. Menzel and Erivo came on stage to present the Best Musical Award in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo bring 'Green Girl Power' to Tony Awards 2024

Before presenting the award, the actresses bonded over their shared role as Wicked's Elphaba, also known as the Wicked Witch of the West. Menzel said, "I'm just going to go off-script real quick to say how excited I am to see what I know is going to be an amazing performance in that movie you're doing," Menzel said. Erivo responded, "I just wanted to say green girl power."

Erivo to play Elphaba in the Wicked film

Erivo will portray Elphaba in the big film adaptation of Wicked, a 2003 Broadway musical that Menzel leads. Menzel's performance in the production earned her a 2004 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She played the part from the time the production debuted on Broadway in October 2003 until January 2005.

Erivo, on the other hand, won Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in The Color Purple's 2015 revival. The acclaimed story will be presented in two parts in the next film adaptation, which will be released in November 2024 and November 2025, with the British actress playing Elphaba.

About the upcoming Wicked film

Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, and Peter Dinklage are all included in this new adaptation of Wicked. Stephen Schwartz, the composer-lyricist, and Winne Holzman, the book writer for the theatrical production, wrote the script.

Marc Platt is working with David Stone to produce the project under his Marc Platt Productions at Universal. Lexi Barta and Erik Baiers from the studio are overseeing the project. The executive producers include David Nicksay, Schwartz, and Jared LeBoff.

