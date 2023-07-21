Tony Bennett dies at 96: 5 things to know about Legendary Jazz singer

The world of music mourns the loss of a true icon as Tony Bennett, the legendary jazz singer, bids farewell at the age of 96. Renowned for his timeless style and devotion to classic American songs, Bennett’s illustrious career spanned decades, leaving a permanent imprint on the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. From his signature hit, I Left My Heart In San Francisco, to his unforgettable duets with contemporary stars like Lady Gaga, Bennett’s velvety voice and masterful interpretations of the Great American Songbook enchanted audiences of all generations. Here are 5 things we bet you didn’t know about him.

5 things to know about Tony Bennett

Who was Tony Bennett?

Tony Bennett, the iconic jazz singer, and timeless stylist, passed away at the age of 96 in his hometown of New York, just two weeks short of his birthday. Born as Anthony Dominick Benedetto on August 3, 1926, in Queens, New York, Bennett grew up during the Great Depression and found solace in singing, thanks to his Italian immigrant father's influence. He began his musical journey with the stage name Joe Bari and rose to fame in the 1950s, enchanting audiences with his velvety voice and unique phrasing.

In 2016, Tony Bennett faced a challenging diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurological disorder that affects memory and cognitive functions. Despite the difficult news, Bennett continued to share his immense musical talent with the world for several years after his diagnosis

Career, songs and more

Throughout his illustrious career, Tony Bennett's devotion to classic American songs became his signature style. With a remarkable ability to interpret and infuse emotions into the Great American Songbook, he delivered unforgettable renditions of tunes by legendary songwriters like the Gershwins, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and Jerome Kern. His hit singles, including I Left My Heart In San Francisco, Because of You, and Rags to Riches, etched his name in the music industry forever.

Throughout his unparalleled career, Tony Bennett achieved numerous milestones that solidified his status as one of the greatest musicians of all time. With more than 70 albums to his name, Bennett garnered multiple Grammys, the majority of which he earned in his 60s and beyond. His most iconic hit, I Left My Heart In San Francisco, became a timeless anthem and earned him his first two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year.

From saloon singer to global fame

Bennett's rich and durable voice, often described as “a tenor who sings like a baritone”, catapulted him to stardom in the 1950s. As one of the last great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, he appealed to audiences with his easy, courtly manner and ability to connect with listeners on a profound level. He won 19 competitive Grammy Awards throughout his career, including an Album of the Year for Tony Bennett: MTV Unplugged and collaborations with other music legends like Lady Gaga and K.D. Lang.

A crusader for the Great American Songbook

Tony Bennett's passion extended beyond just his performances; he was a staunch advocate for the Great American Songbook, which he believed showcased the finest music ever written. Throughout his career, Bennett worked tirelessly to introduce younger generations to the timeless melodies and lyrics that defined the golden era of American music. His efforts earned him respect and admiration from fellow artists and fans alike.

As a torchbearer of the Great American Songbook, he introduced younger generations to the beauty and depth of classic melodies from beloved songwriters like the Gershwins, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin.

Leaving a lasting legacy

Tony Bennett's influence on the world of music will be forever cherished. He was more than just a singer; he was a storyteller, a painter, and a musical historian. His paintings, displayed in public and private collections, highlighted his passion for art, which brought him joy and inspiration. Bennett's deep connection to his hometown led him to establish the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria, Queens, providing young talents with an opportunity to pursue their artistic dreams.

As we bid farewell to this jazz legend, Tony Bennett's unforgettable voice and contributions to the American musical landscape will continue to resonate with audiences for generations to come. His unique artistry, charm, and genuine love for music have left an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers worldwide. Tony Bennett may have left this world, but his spirit will forever sing in our hearts.

