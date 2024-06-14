Tony Bennett's Daughters File Lawsuit Against Brother Alleging Mishandling Of Late Singer's Trust Assets: Details

Tony Bennett’s daughters, Antonia and Johanna Bennett, have sued their brother D’Andrea ‘Danny’ Bennett, accusing him of mishandling their family's trust. In the suit, the sisters also named their other brother, Daegal ‘Dae’ Bennett, and the late singer’s wife, Susan Crow.

Bennett and his son Danny were named as trustees of the family trust, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by USA Today on Thursday, June 13. The latter became the trust’s sole guardian following Bennett’s demise in July 2023.

Read on to know what Antonia and Johanna Bennett are seeking from the case.

Bennett's daughters seek equitable relief and accuse brother of mishandling family trust in lawsuit

In the filing, the women, per the aforementioned publication, are seeking “equitable relief” as they accuse their brother of persistently failing to “provide information sufficient for (them) to fully identify and understand the property and assets in which they have rights and interests as beneficiaries.”

The sisters also claimed that Danny, who was also Bennett’s manager, “obtained benefits for himself and his company” as the result of transactions made on behalf of Tony, Benedetto Arts, LLC, and the family trust in question.

“Although Danny and his counsel have provided piecemeal information and produced some documents to petitioners’ counsel, the information provided raises more questions than answers and fails to provide anything close to an accounting of Tony’s assets and financial affairs,” the filing reads.

Advertisement

Antonia and Johanna pleaded that all property and assets are “inventoried, accounted for, and distributed pursuant to the express terms of the family trust,” according to the lawsuit the People accessed.

The Bennett family trust was created by an agreement in December 1994, according to the filing. Bennett funded the trust before his death, though it is unclear how much he contributed. The I Left My Heart In San Francisco singer’s children Johanna, Antonia, and Deagal, and his wife, Crow, are all listed as beneficiaries.

Tony Bennett’s legacy and his demise — He died in 2023 at age 96

Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens, on August 3, 1994, passed away in his hometown of New York at age 96 on July 21, 2023. The beloved singer has been struggling with Alzheimer’s disease since 2016, but his condition was only made public in January 2021. At the time, the singer was still capable of recognizing his friends and family.

Advertisement

Throughout his accomplished career, the 19-time Grammy-winning singer released more than 70 albums and collaborated with several pop artists, including Lady Gaga, the late Amy Winehouse, Carrie Underwood, Michael Bublé, and more.

He is survived by his wife, his children, and 9 grandchildren.