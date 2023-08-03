Tony Bennett's wife reveals last song he sang before his death and it will leave you teary-eyed

Tony Bennett the legendary singer passed away at the age of 96 last month. Heart-touching stories about the late singer have been pouring in from people who worked with the musician. But now his wife, Susan Benedetto, has revealed the last song he sang before his death, and it will be an understatement to say it will leave you emotional.

Tony Bennett's wife reveals the last song he sang

Tony Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's back in 2016, according to his wife, Bemedetto, before his passing last month at the age of 96, the singer experienced a poignant full-circle moment. She revealed to The Today that even though the icon was going through a memory loss disorder, he remembered his song.

She said, "He could do that." The 56-year-old shared that Bemmett even sang one of his earliest hits just a few days before his passing. She revealed that the singer sang his first-ever break-out hit, Because of You. The doctors were trying to get him to do some exercise, and it was "easy to just latch onto the piano."

Susan reveals, "And I said, ‘Ton, why don’t you get up and you can sing?’ You know, any excuse to just get him up. I said, ‘Why don’t you sing?’" To which the I Left My Heart In San Fransico singer asked "What do you want to hear?", which led to the 56-year-old requesting him to play his greatest hit. She continued, "Literally, that was the last song he sang, yeah."

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga breaks silence on Tony Bennett's death, grieves his loss and says their relationship 'wasn't an act'

The success of Because of You

Because of You, was featured on Tony Bennett's debut album in 1952. It ended up playing a significant role in establishing him as a popular singer, becoming a break-out hit. Susan Benedetto noted that the fact it was the last song he sang brings a sense of musical balance to his career. She said, "The music never left him. And when he did have more alert moments, or, like, first thing in the morning, he didn’t ask really about anyone or anything except, ‘Am I working tonight?’ And the other day he’s like, ‘Susan, am I in a good theater tonight?’ He’d say stuff like that."

Meanwhile, today, August 3 was going to be the singer's 97th birthday. His Instagram page paid tribute to him, they captioned it, "Happy 97th Birthday, Tony. Your golden sun will forever shine for us."

ALSO READ: Tony Bennett dies at 96: 5 things to know about Legendary Jazz singer