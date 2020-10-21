Tony Lewis who took the '80s by storm with rock band The Outfield passes away at 62

Tony Lewis of rock band The Outfield recently passed away at the age of 62 according to a statement shared via NBC News.

80s pop-rock singer Tony Lewis of the band The Outfield has died at 62. A statement announcing the sad news was released earlier today to NBC News and it read: "Tony Lewis, singer of the '80s rock band The Outfield, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. Tony's music touched people around the globe for decades. Lewis and the late John Spinks took the '80s by storm with The Outfield's infectious pop songs, including Your Love, All The Love and Say It Isn't So. Their song Your Love reached No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 1986 and is still widely known today, with features in various TV spots and commercials, gaining millions of streams each month." The Your Love video currently boasts more than 300 million views on YouTube.

For the unversed, The band had achieved huge success in the US but weren't as known in the UK Still, the band continued to record and tour through the 1980s and into early 1990. Speaking to The Grateful Web in 2019, Lewis had said, "I grew up in East London. I sang in an American accent even though my friends said I sounded more like Michael Caine in real life. It would sound pretty funny if I sang Your Love in my real accent."

In 2017, Lewis signed to Madison Records and released Out of the Darkness in 2018. Featuring a sound that harkened back to The Outfield. Earlier this year, Lewis released Unplugged — The Acoustic Sessions. And in June, he appeared on RAW Quarantines, a by-invitation-only online fundraiser and greatest hits showcase where he performed Your Love solo and sounded phenomenal.

