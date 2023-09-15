'Too early in my story': Victoria Monet opens up about why she was absent from VMAs 2023

The VMAs took place last night and there were certainly some of the most interesting moments coming out of the show. From Taylor Swift bagging the most number of awards to Selena's infamous reaction to Chris Brown's performance, a lot came out from the night. But it is what happened after that has caught the attention of a lot of fans. Of all the performers and attendees, the one missing was the notable artist—Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Victoria Monét. Well, the singer did take time to explain her absence to her fans. Here is what she wrote.

Victoria opens up about not attending MTV VMAs 2023

The On My Mama singer took to Twitter, now X, to explain her absence, citing that her team was informed it was too soon for her to get this opportunity. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Monét expressed her gratitude towards her supporters who advocated for her performance at the event. She stated, "I see your advocation for me to have performed tonight and I'm so grateful to you!! Sincerely! My team was told it is 'too early in my story' for that opportunity so we will keep working!"

Monét concluded her message with gratitude for her fans, expressing, "I'm grateful for YOU, for my tour starting this Friday and for the ability to see some of my favorite people perform tonight and receive the love they so deserve!!!"

More about Victoria Monet's work

Victoria Monét McCants is a prominent American singer-songwriter known for her remarkable contributions to the music industry. She began her journey in the performing arts at a young age, starting with singing in her church's youth choir and dancing in a city dance team. Over the years, Monét ventured into songwriting and worked closely with producer Rodney Jerkins. Her talent soon garnered attention, and she signed with Atlantic Records, releasing her debut EP Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 1 in 2014, followed by Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 2 in 2015.

Monét's songwriting prowess extended to crafting songs for acclaimed artists such as Nas, Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Fifth Harmony, and more. In 2019, she received two Grammy Award nominations, one for Album of the Year for her work on Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next and another for Record of the Year for 7 Rings. Victoria Monét has continually evolved her music career, and in 2023, she released her debut album, Jaguar II, marking another milestone in her already impressive journey in the music industry.

