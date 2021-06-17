Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Trailer: 10 singles gear up to take the celibacy challenge for the Netflix show

Netflix releases the trailer for the second season of its "no-dating dating show", Too Hot To Handle, and also confirms its premiere date.

One of Netflix's hottest reality shows, Too Hot To Handle is returning for another season. A trailer of the second season has now been released and the show has now introduced fans the 10 singles who will be competing in the famed show. Along with the trailer, the release date of the reality show has also been announced. Referred to as the "no-dating dating show", Too Hot To Handle will premiere its second season on June 23, 2021.

As per the rules of the show, the ten contestants will have to fight their urges to indulge in any kind of PDA to win a USD 100,000 prize which will be chipped away little by little if any of the contestants break the rules. Under the celibacy challenge, the contestants aren't allowed to indulge in any physical contact including kissing.

The second season will continue with its rules from the first season, of not allowing kissing, heavy petting and self-gratification of any kind during the competition.

The release format of Too Hot To Handle will have the streaming giant releasing the episodes of the reality show in batches. The show will premiere the first four episodes on June 23rd, followed by the rest of the episodes in the following week of June 30th.

After the success of the first season of the show which found itself among Netflix's top 10, the second season is expected to get even more interesting. In the first season of the show, contestants Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, Kelz Dyke, Lydia Clyma, Nicole O'Brien, Rhonda Paul, Bryce Hirschberg, and Sharron Townsend were all deemed the winners and had split the $75,000 prize.

