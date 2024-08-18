'Took Me A While': Dennis Quaid Reveals He Was 'Scared' To Portray Ronald Reagan In Biopic

Dennis Quaid will be seen playing Ronald Reagen in his upcoming biopic drama Reagen which is set to release on August 30, 2024. The movie is about the 40th president. In a recent conversation, the actor revealed that even after being in the Hollywood industry for over 50 years, he was quite scared to pull off the role.

As per Quaid, he was first offered the role in 2018 but at that time he didn’t sign because for him Reagen is his favorite president. Dennis even mentioned that Reagen is like Muhammad Ali as he is known over the whole world. Despite being scared to death, finally, after taking a while, Quaid said yes to the role.

When Dennis Quaid appeared on the latest episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly on the Wall podcast, he spoke about his experience of taking up Ronald Reagen’s role. The veteran actor dismissed the host’s remark of being the perfect cast to be roped in. He said, “We're both actors, we both have sunny dispositions, I think. But everybody in the world knows what he looks like, sounded like, and I just didn’t really feel… It's a tough one to take on. So I thought about it for a while, because where is the way in? You don't want to do an impersonation, that's pretty easy. So it really kind of took me a while to get into who he was as a person."

Quaid further mentioned that he even went up to Reagen Ranch in Southern California and felt his presence which made him handle his character better. After being in the industry for so long, Reagen has now taken the top spot in the veteran actor’s favorite movie list. He said, "The Right Stuff was my favorite movie I'd ever done until Reagan, actually. After 40 years, the spot's been taken over."

Earlier as well, The Day After Tomorrow actor talked about how his admiration towards Reagen gave him the chill to stay away from the project. In an old 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Quaid said, "I didn't understand why they were offering me Ronald Reagan because I just didn't see it. I admired him so much, and so I had a chill of fear go down my spine when I was offered it. That's usually kind of a sign that maybe I should do it, because it's out of my comfort zone."

Despite all the fear, Dennis Quaid said yes to the movie. Thank God for that as he admitted it is one of the most interesting roles he has played so far. It was an honor for him to play Reagen through his way of portrayal.

Apart from him, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Jon Voight, Penelope Ann Miller, Mena Suvari, Lesley-Anne Down, David Henrie, and Kevin Dillon. Directed by Sean McNamara Reagen is going to hit the theatres on August 30, 2024. Let us know your thoughts about Dennis Quaid playing Ronald Reagen.

