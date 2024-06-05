'Took Two Years In The Making': Bridgerton Actor Golda Rosheuvel Divulges Details About Queen Charlotte’s Jaw-Dropping Swan Wig From Season 3

Golda Rosheuvel, the actress who plays the role of Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton, has recently revealed what season 3’s second half will be like in her latest interview. She has also discussed the remarkable swan wig that she donned in the latest season of Bridgerton during the Gotham TV awards and gave her thoughts on it.

Queen Charlotte's motorized swan wig took two years to make

According to People magazine, when Rosheuvel was asked to speak on Bridgerton’s best looks, she decided to pick the jaw-dropping swan wig as her favorite.

“We have to speak about the swan wig,” she said to the outlet when discussing her favorite Bridgerton looks. “It’s a genius moment of beautiful crafting and storytelling,” she added. In order to create this masterpiece, it took two years for hairstylist Erika Ökvist and her team.

After being in development for two years alone, the swan wig finally got crowned on Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte. She further added that Ökvist's vision was initially focused on developing a hairpiece with mechanics built-in as explained by Rosheuvel.

Golda gushed about the wig stating the reason as to why they had to wait for two whole years to finally see it come alive. Of the process and the mechanics behind the wig, she said, "that took two years in the making for it to all be signed off, because it’s certain departments that have to be involved in making that." She added, "There’s a battery pack that has to be made, there’s wires that have to be connected.”

One should never underestimate the hand of Her Majesty The Queen... pic.twitter.com/8GsffMG1VE — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 19, 2024

The crown was never heavy for Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton

Nobody knows better how to slay in the Recengy era than the queen herself. Known for her extravagant wigs and gown, Queen Charlotte turned heads when she walked out wearing the white swan wig with motorized swans and a tiny serene painting inside.

It is quite amazing that despite its complicated structure; wearing it was not hard at all. "It's not that heavy", Rosheuvel noted while expressing this fact.

The designer cleverly made a point to highlight that no mechanical devices had been included within the wig itself which is why the overall weight was so light despite its intricacy.

However, Rosheuvel admitted that some previous wigs had been pretty heavy. She also hinted at how the queen is getting more power out of herself which many other characters will also benefit from in the next season.

Bridgerton Season 3 is premiering its first half now on Netflix with the next part of the season which explores Polin further coming out on June 13.

