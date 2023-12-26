Top 10 best reality shows of all time Poll : Survivor to The Voice ; Vote for your fav series

Reality TV has become a cultural phenomenon, offering a unique form of entertainment that allows viewers to escape into the lives and competitions of others. Over the years, certain reality series have not only endured the test of time but have also left an indelible mark on the genre. From survival challenges to culinary competitions, and dating dramas to fashion showdowns, these shows have become iconic in their own right, earning a place among the best reality series of all time.

Top 10 best reality shows of all time

Survivor (2000 - )

Airing for over two decades, this CBS series has captivated audiences with its blend of survival challenges, strategic gameplay, and tribal council drama. Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor takes a group of contestants and strands them on a remote tropical island. The castaways must navigate physical challenges, mental hurdles, and social dynamics to outwit, outplay, and outlast their competitors. The last remaining survivor claims the million-dollar prize.

What sets Survivor apart is its ability to evolve and introduce new twists, keeping the game fresh and unpredictable. The show's cultural impact is evident in its popularity and numerous spin-offs worldwide.

The Amazing Race (2001 - )

For those seeking adventure combined with intense competition, The Amazing Race fits the bill. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, this Emmy-winning series features teams of two racing around the world, completing various challenges and aiming to be the first to reach the final destination. With a $1,000,000 prize on the line, contestants must rely on teamwork, strategy, and resourcefulness to secure victory. The Amazing Race showcases stunning locations, cultural experiences, and the unpredictable dynamics that arise between teammates.

Big Brother (2000 - )

Big Brother takes the concept of surveillance to new heights, putting contestants under constant scrutiny within a house rigged with cameras and microphones. The social experiment unfolds as participants navigate alliances, strategic moves, and the ever-looming threat of eviction. The ultimate goal is to avoid getting voted out by fellow housemates and emerge as the last person standing, claiming the $500,000 grand prize.

The show's Big Brother is watching premise introduces an element of psychological pressure, as contestants grapple with the challenges of living in isolation while strategically positioning themselves to avoid elimination. The series, inspired by George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four, has maintained its popularity by evolving with the times.

RuPaul's Drag Race (2009 - )

RuPaul's Drag Race has emerged as a vibrant and iconic reality competition that celebrates the artistry of drag queens. Hosted by the legendary RuPaul, the series gathers a diverse group of drag performers who compete in challenges ranging from runway presentations to lip-sync battles. The goal is to earn the title of America's Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize.

The show's cultural impact extends beyond the television screen, influencing mainstream conversations about drag culture, inclusivity, and self-expression. With numerous Emmy Awards to its name, RuPaul's Drag Race has become a global phenomenon, inspiring spin-offs and international editions.

American Idol (2002 - )

American Idol revolutionized the singing competitions, introducing a format that focused not only on vocal talent but also on the journey of aspiring artists. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the series follows contestants through auditions, Hollywood Week, and live performances, with viewer votes determining the winner.

American Idol has played a pivotal role in shaping the music industry, producing chart-topping artists, and contributing to the cultural phenomenon of reality TV. The show's ability to adapt to changing tastes and discover genuine talent has solidified its place as a reality TV classic.

The Bachelor (2002 - ) & The Bachelorette (2003 - )

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have become synonymous with the world of reality dating shows, offering a heady mix of romance, drama, and the quest for everlasting love. In The Bachelor, a single man dates a pool of women, hoping to find a life partner. The Bachelorette follows a similar format with a single woman choosing from a group of eligible bachelors.

While both series have faced criticism for their track record of short-lived relationships, they continue to draw audiences with their addictive blend of extravagant dates, rose ceremonies, and emotional confessions. The Bachelor Nation fanbase remains committed, ensuring the franchise's lasting presence.



Project Runway (2004 - )

Project Runway injects a dose of high fashion into the reality TV landscape, showcasing the creative journey of aspiring designers. Hosted by Heidi Klum, the series challenges contestants to create stunning fashion pieces under tight deadlines and specific themes. A panel of judges, including industry experts like Tim Gunn and Nina Garcia, critiques the designs, ultimately determining who will be in or out.

Beyond the runway drama, Project Runway has propelled talented designers into the spotlight, with winners pursuing successful careers in the fashion industry. The show's impact on the fashion world is undeniable, making it a staple in the reality competition genre.



The Real World (1992 - )

A pioneer in the reality TV genre, The Real World revolutionized the way audiences engage with unscripted television. Premiering on MTV, the series placed seven or eight young adults in a shared house, filming their daily lives, interactions, and conflicts. The Real World offered a raw and unfiltered look at diverse personalities living together, confronting societal issues, and navigating relationships.

The show's impact on pop culture is immeasurable, influencing subsequent reality series and demonstrating the appeal of real people sharing their authentic experiences. After a hiatus, The Real World returned with a Facebook Watch iteration and is currently in development at Paramount+.

Top Chef (2006 - )



Top Chef reigns supreme as the culinary crown jewel of reality TV. In this high-stakes cooking competition, 15 talented chefs showcase their culinary talent in a series of challenges designed to test their skills, creativity, and ability to handle pressure. Hosted by Padma Lakshmi, with Tom Colicchio as head judge, Top Chef has become a must-watch for food enthusiasts.

The show's success has led to spin-offs like Top Chef Masters and Top Chef Jr., showcasing the breadth of talent within the culinary world. Top Chef's ability to blend gastronomic expertise with the drama of competition has solidified its status as a reality TV favorite.

The Voice (2011 - )

The Voice introduced a fresh and innovative approach to singing competitions, focusing on blind auditions and the power of the voice. Coaches, who are chart-topping musicians, turn their chairs based solely on the contestants' vocal performances. Contestants, in turn, choose their coach, setting the stage for a vocal showdown.

With rotating coaches like Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys, The Voice has produced notable talents and garnered widespread acclaim. The show's emphasis on pure vocal talent, combined with the interactions between coaches, has contributed to its longevity and appeal.

