Top 10 Best Storm Reid Movies and TV Shows

Storm Reid's burgeoning presence in entertainment showcases the multifaceted talents of Gen Z actors. As her career progresses, her graceful screen presence and emotionally demanding roles intertwine, offering audiences compelling portrayals brimming with raw emotion, often embodying a beacon of hope within the narrative. From her debut in the made-for-TV movie A Cross to Bear in 2012, she has consistently delivered standout performances. Her work highlights her versatility and depth as an actress, cementing her status as one of the industry's most promising talents. Whether she's tackling complex characters or embodying symbols of resilience, her performances leave a lasting impact.

Top 10 Storm Reid’s Movies and TV Shows

1. Don’t Let Go (30 August 2019)

Storm Reid movie Don’t’ Let Go delivers a gripping performance that underscores her versatility as an actress. Portraying Ashley, the niece of Detective Jack Radcliff, Reid navigates the complexities of her character with depth and maturity beyond her years. As the story unfolds, Reid's portrayal of Ashley adds layers of emotional depth to the narrative, drawing audiences into the heart of the mystery. Storm Reid actress chemistry with co-star David Oyelowo enhances the film's suspenseful atmosphere, while her portrayal of Ashley's resilience in the face of adversity resonates long after the credits roll. Reid's role in Don't Let Go showcases her talent and potential as a rising star in Hollywood.

2. The Invisible Man (24 February 2020)

In The Invisible Man, Storm Reid movie delivers a compelling performance as Sydney, the daughter of Cecilia Kass, played by Elisabeth Moss. Reid's portrayal of Sydney brings a sense of authenticity and vulnerability to the character, as she grapples with the terrifying ordeal her mother faces. Despite the supernatural elements of the story, Reid grounds her performance in emotional truth, adding depth to the film's exploration of trauma and survival. Her chemistry with Moss enhances the tension and dynamics of their on-screen relationship, contributing to the film's gripping atmosphere. Reid's role in The Invisible Man showcases her talent and versatility as an actress.

3. Euphoria (2019- Present)

In the hit HBO series Euphoria, Storm Reid TV Show captivates audiences with her portrayal of Gia Bennett, the younger sister of the main character, Rue Bennett. Reid's performance as Gia is nuanced and heartfelt, as she navigates the challenges of adolescence while grappling with the complexities of her family dynamics. Despite her character's youth, Reid brings a depth and maturity to Gia, infusing her with vulnerability and resilience. Her chemistry with co-stars Zendaya and Maude Apatow adds layers to the show's exploration of friendship, love, and identity. Reid's role in Euphoria highlights her talent as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

4. A Wrinkle in Time (26 February 2018)

In A Wrinkle in Time, Storm Reid movie shines in the lead role of Meg Murry, a young girl on a quest to find her missing father. Reid's portrayal of Meg is powerful and emotive, capturing the character's journey of self-discovery and bravery. She navigates the fantastical world of the film with both vulnerability and strength, anchoring the story with her compelling performance. Reid's chemistry with her co-stars, including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, adds depth to the film's exploration of love, friendship, and the battle between light and darkness. Reid's role in A Wrinkle in Time showcases her talent and promise as a young actress.

5. The Nun II (8 September 2023)

In The Nun II, Storm Reid new movie navigates the eerie corridors of the sinister convent as Debra, alongside Taissa Farmiga, reprising her role as Sister Irene. Reid injects fresh energy into the atmospheric franchise, complementing the few recurring actors who have previously dominated the genre. Set in 1956 France, the film follows Sister Irene's return to confront the ghastly deeds of Valak after a priest's gruesome demise.

6. The Last of Us (2023)

In the highly anticipated adaptation of the cherished video game The Last of Us, Storm Reid's portrayal of Riley Abel, Ellie's best friend, resonated deeply with both long-time fans and newcomers alike. Despite only appearing in one episode, Reid's tender-hearted performance captured the essence of Ellie and Riley's relationship, evoking strong emotions from viewers. Even those who claim not to cry at TV shows found themselves moved by Reid's portrayal, underscoring the significance of Ellie and Riley's bond within the franchise's fandom.

7. Missing (20 January 2023)

In Missing, Storm Reid movies and TV Shows portrays, she portrays June, a desperate daughter searching for her recently disappeared mother, Grace. The film, typical of the screenlife subgenre, immerses viewers into the story by depicting events through computer screens, adding a personal flavor. As June navigates through her mother's online activities, attempting to track her down during what seems to be her final vacation with a new partner, viewers are drawn into a tense and twisting narrative, feeling as though they're scrutinizing someone's actual computer. Reid's performance adds depth to June's emotional journey, amplifying the film's gripping atmosphere.

8. When They See Us (31 May 2019)

In When They See Us, Storm Reid movie delivers a poignant performance as Lisa, the daughter of one of the Central Park Five. Reid's portrayal captures the emotional turmoil experienced by the families affected by the wrongful convictions. As the story unfolds, Reid's character serves as a reminder of the profound impact of systemic injustice on individuals and communities. Through her nuanced performance, Reid contributes to the series' powerful exploration of race, justice, and resilience. Her presence adds depth and authenticity to the narrative, resonating with audiences and further elevating the impact of this important story.

9. The Suicide Squad (30 July 2021)

Storm Reid appears in The Suicide Squad, portraying Tyla DuBois, the daughter of Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba. Storm Reid actress role brings emotional depth to the film as her character grapples with the complexities of her relationship with her father, adding layers to the story's dynamics. While her screen time is limited, Reid's performance resonates, showcasing her ability to convey vulnerability and strength in her portrayal. Her presence enriches the narrative, contributing to the overall depth and complexity of the film's character dynamics.

10. Sleight (28 April 2017)

In Sleight, Storm Reid portrays Tina, the younger sister of the protagonist, Bo. After losing their mother, Bo turns to street magic and risky endeavors to provide for them both. Reid's portrayal of Tina adds depth and emotional resonance to the film, serving as the heart of the story and a significant motivator for Bo's actions. When Tina is kidnapped and held for ransom, Bo's determination to save her becomes the driving force of the narrative, highlighting the bond between the siblings. Strom Reid movie presence in the film enriches its themes of family, sacrifice, and resilience.

