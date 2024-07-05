Top 10 Celebrities Who Attended Taylor Siwft's Eras Tour This Year; From Julia Roberts To Nicola Coughlan

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour passed through London for three days, from June 21 to June 23 at Wembley Stadium, and in that time, it seemed as though almost every British celeb came out to party. The British royal family was the most prominent; pictures of Prince William and his children went viral. But the commoners were just as excited.

Fans who could not attend the first show in London will be able to see the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in August. Swift will be back in Columbia for 5 more shows before going back to the U.S. for New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis tours. Till then let's have a look at the top stars who were at Swift’s first Eras Tour show in London this time.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce's flurry of activity has been making headlines. All of his rising celebrity is a result of joy and affection. The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs made an unforgettable appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. It happened at the June 30th championship game at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Kelce's presence at Swift's Dublin show came just a week after his onstage debut with the pop star during her London performance on June 23rd.

Julia Roberts

One well-known fan of Taylor Swift is Julia Roberts. During the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress was seen laughing and conversing with Kelce inside a VIP tent. Witnesses saw Roberts giving Kelce a warm pat and hug during their exchange. She was spotted with black spectacles and a black shimmer top.

Later, Kelce was seen walking backstage with his girlfriend, continuing to enjoy the evening's festivities with the company of his close circle, including Roberts. Kelce was seen enjoying the evening in a casual white shirt and pants at the Dublin concert. He also sported a baseball cap.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise in particular was said to have missed his daughter Suri’s graduation, went unheard when the actor popped up as a super fan at the Wembley Stadium. He was moving around with enthusiastic Swifties conversing and exchanging bracelets and obviously autographing some products before the performance began. Videos that made rounds on the social media included one where the Mission Impossible star was accompanied to the venue by his body guard.

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams has recently performed on stage with Swift at Wembley Stadium and the power duo sang the song Us for the first time. Gracie said it was crazy and magical, adding that it was a great chance to perform at the Eras Tour concert of Swift.



Gracie asserted that the atmosphere in the stadium was charged, and little did she know that the said performance was the preparation for her viva voce. The track Us, which is included in the latest album of the singer Gracie, has become an important step for her and has topped the charts of popular music in Great Britain.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis took her hubby Ashton Kutcher, and their kids, Wyatt, 9, and Dimitri, 7, to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in London at Wembley Stadium.

Greta Gerwig

Barbie director Greta Gerwig also turned out for Night 2 of the Eras Tour. Gerwig, 40, danced shoulder to shoulder with Cruise and Kelce.

Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

William and the royal children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, went to Taylor Swift's concert. The event coincided with William's 42nd birthday, which he celebrated by dancing to Swift's famous song Shake It Off. Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, enjoyed a private meet-and-greet with the royals backstage.

Swift posted a picture on Instagram and tagged Kelce, the first time she had done so.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner was also spotted in the VIP section with her arm around Gracie Abrams, who had previously performed as an opening act for Swift's tour.

