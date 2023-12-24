Top 10 Christmas movies to add to your watchlist this festive season; See here

With every festive season, family, friends, and everyone get together to have a great time. And when everyone gathers, the occasion calls for Christmas movies once the tree is trimmed, the cookies are baked and the gifts are wrapped for everyone. There is no better feeling than snuggling up on the couch with the ones you love and queuing up to classic movies. With all that, below are the top 10 movies anyone can add to their watchlist.

10. Die Hard (1988)

Starring Bruce Willis as New York cop John McClane, the movie revolves around the character heading to LA to see his wife played by Bonnie Bedelia. The story of the movie took an amazing turn as everyone attended a Christmas office party from hell as it is based in the festive setting.

ALSO READ: 'It's hard to know': Emma Heming Willis opens up on if Bruce Willis is aware of Dementia diagnosis as she shares health update

9. Falling for Christmas (2022)

With Lindsay Lohan as Sierra Belmont, the movie was released on Netflix., It is a campy Christmas film set for people who just want a bit of light-hearted entertainment and some festive spirit. This movie was a breakout success in the 2022 holiday lineup. Lindsay’s character takes a dangerous fall while skiing and then spends Christmas at a struggling inn.

Advertisement

8. Home Alone (1990)

The 1990 American Christmas comedy film directed by Chris Columbus is one of the classic movies anyone would like to watch. It is one of the best family-friendly PG-rated movies ever made in Hollywood. The movie focuses on Kevin, an eight-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind by his family when they go to France. It's a delightful watch.

7. Bad Santa (2003)

It is another hilarious movie with some sweet elements and great performances from the cast members. When the movie was released it was refreshing to see Santa in a never-seen avatar as he is seen depressed, alcoholic safecracker. Not to forget the elf, who is an angry dwarf who has been working with Santa for eight years.

6. Spirited (2022)

Ryan Reynolds never fails to impress and when he is accompanied by Hollywood legends like Will Ferrell and Patrick Page, what else anyone would want? The movie is a fantastic holiday film for adults, with great jokes, lively performances, catchy songs, and a surprising ending.

5. Love Actually (2003)

The 2003 Christmas romantic comedy film had Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson. With a stellar cast, the movie has a witty script which makes it a respectable romantic comedy. Good performances and an amazing soundtrack are just the icing on the cake.

4. Elf (2003)

Another magical Christmas tale that's fun for the whole family with Santa's elves named Buddy who, after finding out that he's adapted, goes looking for his human father in New York City. Will Ferrell is just priceless in the movie as the oversized elf who ventures far away from the North Pole to search for his father.

3. Let It Snow (2019)

Adapted from the novel by John Green, the movie follows a group of high schoolers. They navigate love and friendship after a snowstorm blankets their small town on Christmas Eve in the teen rom-com.

2. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Directed by Tim Buton, the movie unnerved Disney. The classic stop-motion animated film is a playful macabre humor of the filmmaker which is deftly brought to life through the old-school magic of stop-motion animation by director Henry Selick. It is one of the perfect festive movies which anyone can not miss.

Advertisement

1. Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Warner Bros. debuted the romantic comedy Christmas in Connecticut at the Strand Theatre in New York and it went on to become one of the iconic movies of all time. Directed by Peter Godfrey, this film features Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan, and Sydney Greenstreet. It follows a writer who pretends to be a farm wife and mother and later falls in love with a war hero.

Let us know in the comments what you have to say about your choice.

ALSO READ: 55 Best rated classic family movies of all time