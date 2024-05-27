Top 10 Country Songs To Listen To This Memorial Day: From God Bless the U.S.A. To Arlington

Memorial Day (originally known as Decoration Day) is a national holiday in the United States that is observed to honor military personnel who have lost their lives while protecting the country. To mark this day, people visit cemeteries and memorials to pay their heartfelt tribute to the deceased military personnel, men and women, and those families who sacrificed their lives while serving their country.

One way to observe this important day is by listening to these country songs that evoke a sense of pride. Here are the top ten country songs you can listen to on Memorial Day (Monday, May 27, 2024).

Top 10 country songs to listen on this Memorial Day

1. God Bless the U.S.A. by Lee Greenwood

God Bless the U.S.A. is one of the most popular patriotic songs, written and recorded by legendary country music singer Greenwood. The song was released in 1984, topping several charts and gaining praise for its meaningful lyrics. It's been decades since this song came out, but it remains one of the great patriotic anthems.

Where to stream: Spotify

2. Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith

Toby Keith was one of the most influential American country music artists. He released the timeless, powerful anthem, Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American), in 2002, which earned him critical acclaim, and the song even topped several music charts.

Where to stream: Spotify

3. Arlington by Jeremy Spillman and Dave Turnbull

This song is another powerful patriotic anthem. Arlington was written by Jeremy Spillman and Dave Turnbull. It was released in 2005 and recorded by country music artist Trace Adkins. It tells the story of those courageous soldiers who were killed in battle and laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. It's one of the great songs to listen to on Memorial Day.

Where to stream: Spotify

4. The Ones Who Didn't Make It Back Home by Justin Moore

The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home is a song by American country music artist Justin Moore, released as the first single from his 2019 album Late Nights and Longnecks. Written by Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, and producer Jeremy Stover, the song pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives during the war.

Where to stream: Spotify and Apple Music

5. Have You Forgotten? by Darryl Worley

Have You Forgotten? is a song by Darryl Worley about the heartbreaking September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States. Worley wrote this touching song with Wynn Varble. The song was released in March 2003 and became a number-one hit on several top music charts for weeks, earning Worley critical acclaim.

Where to stream: Spotify and Apple Music

6. Some Gave All by Billy Ray Cyrus

Some Gave All is one of the biggest hit songs by American country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, released in 1992. The song is about honoring the military personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the war. It's a moving tribute to our nation's heroes.

Where to stream: Spotify and Apple Music

7. I Just Came Back From War by Darryl Worley

I Just Came Back from a War is a song by Darryl Worley, released in September 2006 as the second single from his album Here and Now. Worley co-wrote the song with Wynn Varble. He was inspired to write this song after he met a war veteran struggling to readjust to life at home after months in a war zone.

Where to stream: Spotify and Apple Music

8. Nineteen by Waycross

Nineteen is one of the most talked-about songs written by Tom Hambridge, Jeffrey Steele, and Gary Nicholson and recorded by genius country music duo Waycross. It tells the story of a high school football star who joins the Marines after the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

9. American Soldier by Toby Keith

In 2004, Toby Keith released American Soldier, a song he co-wrote and recorded to honor U.S. military personnel and their families. The accompanying music video portrays soldiers from different American wars honoring their service.

Where to stream: Spotify and Apple Music

10. Something to Be Proud Of by Montgomery Gentry

In 2005, the American country music duo Montgomery Gentry released Something to Be Proud Of. Written by Jeffrey Steele and Chris Wallin, the song tells the story of a father guiding his child on the importance of hard work, sacrifice, and loyalty in building a life to be proud of.

Where to stream: Spotify and Apple Music