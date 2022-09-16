Top 10 Drake songs to channel your inner Champagne Papi

What song by Drake is your favorite? Depending on who you ask, the answer to this question will vary. The Toronto rapper's repertoire contains songs for everyone, whether you favor Sad Drake, Boastful Drake, or both. Five studio albums, four Grammy Awards, 206 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and billions of streaming globally speak for themselves. Even though reviews for his expansive double album Scorpion were divided, lead hits like "God's Plan," "Nice For What," and the internet sensation "In My Feelings" helped Aubrey Graham regain his position as one of the most popular musicians of his generation.

Although he started a multi-year residency in Las Vegas last year, it would be stupid to wager that Canada's most well-known export will soon slow down. In keeping with that, we've compiled our top 20 Drake songs, featuring his collaborations with Future, Jorja Smith, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and others. Find your favorite from our ranking of Drake’s greatest hits: 1. Hotline Bling

"Hotline Bling," like many of Drake's singles, appeared out of nowhere. The world awoke one day, checked the internet, and everything changed. The defining Drake song is "Hotline Bling." It's the kind of explosive success that will outlive its creator. A flawless, neon-pink slice of longing nostalgia laced with warm recollections and lingering regrets. This is our collective story. Every single person loves, drifts apart, and wonders. People who were formerly very important in our lives are now learning what life is like without us. Although writing about it is immensely Drake, no one has ever described that particular bittersweet emotion more effectively. 2. Marvin's Room

The fact that Drake is unafraid of beautiful music is one of his greatest assets. Kanye comes to mind as someone who could create music similar to "Marvin's Room," yet when he created his comprehensive breakup album, 808s & Heartbreak, he hid behind autotune and somber synths. Drake was never more vulnerable than when using his voice. His producer, Noah "40" Shebib, brings a scorching, mausoleum instrumental that seems to fill the entire space. He is at the peak of his Pure Moods form. Drake clings to genuine clipped-out passages of the disorganized voicemail left by the ex-fiance with more fervor than he's ever shown before. This is Drake at his darkest, which is no longer a derogatory term. 3. Worst Behaviour

Around "Worst Behavior," there is still a lot of mystery. It appears to be independent of place and time. Nobody is aware of what it's about, why they didn't love us, what qualifies as "worst behavior," etc. What we do know is that every time it is played, the entire house is torn apart despite the song's meager peak of 89 on the Billboard 100. Even now, two years later, it's exciting. YOU OWE ME!” You're probably right, but I'm not sure why. 4. Jumpman (ft. Future)

Simply put, saying "Jumpman Jumpman Jumpman" is entertaining. That is the song's main message. It pays homage to the phonetic joys of that repetitive, mesmerizing "Jumpman-Jumpman-Jumpman, Jumpman-Jumpman-Jumpman" with no deeper meaning, metaphors, violence, or threats. What A Time To Be Alive, Drake and Future's joint album is flossy and shallow throughout, but "Jumpman" elevates it to a new level. Even the sound of Jay Z's chuckle is a hit, according to his renowned flex. Even Drake's yelling at a company logo is popular! 5. Too Good

It's not necessary for Drake and Rihanna to be flirting in order to get along well. These two megastars are most well-known for their persistent, will-they-won't-they flirting, which is evident from their collaborations on the songs "Take Care" and "What's My Name" as well as the ongoing tabloid conjecture over the nature of their relationship. Although not always the case. Another outstanding song from the Drake/Riri collection is "Too Good," although it portrays both of their voices as betrayed lovers who were rejected. That's not exactly what you'd call hot, would you? However, it all comes together to create a fantastic song that stands out on VIEWS. 6. Over My Dead Body

I love "Over My Dead Body." The same warm feeling is evoked by four chords, a wonderful piano touch, and a forgotten voice melody. It supported Take Care's recreational facilities. Drake raps while wearing no weights, seeming charming and appreciating the exquisite music with us. In the lengthy canon of hip-hop album openers, "Over My Dead Body" is sometimes overlooked, but consider this: Would another opening track better set the tone and context of a full album? 7. One Dance

Drake is at his most millennially annoying in "One Dance" — "as soon as you see the text reply me" — but it's also possibly the most genuine, Drakiest sentiment the artist has ever created. Over mellow piano chords, some groovy percussion, and a lot of selfish tears-in-Hennessy reflections, a depressing club banger is played. There was a good deal of pushback over VIEWS and the monotonous pessimism of Drake's character, but "One Dance" is the most authentic, on-brand moment ever. 8. Uptown (ft. Lil Wayne & Bun B)

While some of the lyrics on Drake's third mixtape So Far Gone, which was released eleven years ago, have aged better than others (looking at you, "And yo' frame makes me want to bowl a strike," for example), "Uptown" finds him collaborating with two of his early influences in Southern hip-hop over a soulful Boi-1da beat. Drake received his big break in 2009 when Lil Wayne signed him to Cash Money Records, but UGK's Bun B almost steals the show here by making references to both Michael Jordan and David Letterman's "Stupid Pet Tricks" segments. 9. 0-100

Consider Drake trying to get viral. Or is that just what happens when you're this well-known and copied? The throwaway one-off single "0-100" was published in the middle of 2014, and a short while later it peaked at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. The fact that Drake is famous undoubtedly helps, but his command of the English language is also a big factor in why we still say, "man, that went zero to 100" today. Drake has hooks that should be in the dictionary. That's quite powerful. 10. Controlla