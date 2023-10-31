Top 10 Halloween movies to get you in the spooky spirit

Halloween is just around the corner and we've compiled a list of the top 10 Halloween movies that will help you get in the spooky mood. Whether you're looking for a bone-chilling horror flick or a family-friendly film to enjoy, we've got you covered.

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

This beloved Halloween classic tells the story of the Sanderson sisters—Winifred, Sarah, and Mary—who were witches in 17th-century Salem. Accidentally brought back to life on Halloween night, these wicked sisters are determined to cast a spell that will grant them eternal life. It's up to a group of brave kids, a talking cat, and a friendly zombie to stop their sinister plan.

2. Halloween (1978)

Set in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, the story follows a group of teenagers who are terrorized by Myers after he escapes from a mental institution. It's a must-watch for anyone seeking a genuine Halloween scare.

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas offers a unique blend of Halloween spookiness and Christmas cheer. In the enchanting world of Halloween Town, where Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, grows tired of the same old holiday scares. When he stumbles upon Christmas Town, Jack decides to bring a little holiday cheer back to his spooky realm, with chaotic results.

ALSO READ: Shows and movies featuring BEST Halloween costumes: Check out this cool list

4. Trick 'r Treat (2007)

This collection of horror stories unfolds on one fateful Halloween night and explores the dark, mysterious, and often gruesome aspects of the holiday.

5. Halloweentown (1998 TV Movie)

The story revolves around Marnie Piper, a young girl who discovers her magic on her 13th Halloween. She and her siblings travel to Halloweentown, a realm inhabited by witches, vampires, and other supernatural beings. There, they uncover a plot to steal the town's magical powers, and Marnie must embrace her magical abilities to save the day.

6. The Addams Family (1991)

This 1991 comedy film introduces us to the Addams family—Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester. When the Addamses welcome a con artist into their home who claims to be their long-lost Uncle Fester, chaos begins.

ALSO READ: 'The calm before the storm': Heidi Klum oozes oomph as she bares it all, creating buzz for Halloween costume 2023

Advertisement

7. Casper (1995)

When a paranormal expert and his daughter move into a haunted mansion, they encounter Casper and his not-so-friendly ghostly uncles, the Ghostly Trio. As the daughter befriends Casper, a series of funny adventures unfold.

8. Beetlejuice (1988)

This Tim Burton-directed dark comedy introduces us to the Deetz family, who move into a haunted house. When they find themselves sharing their home with a motley crew of eccentric spirits, they call upon Beetlejuice, a chaotic bio-exorcist, to help them coexist with the spirits.

9. Monster House (2006)

Monster House takes you on an adventure that revolves around three kids who suspect their neighbor's house is a living being. As the house comes to life, the trio embarks on a mission to stop it from eating trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

10. When Good Ghouls Go Bad (2001 TV Movie)

A creative spirit returns to a town that had banned Halloween celebrations. His presence inspires the townsfolk to rediscover the joy of Halloween, embracing their inner ghouls and goblins.

These top 10 Halloween movies offer a diverse range of Halloween-themed entertainment. Whether you prefer the enchanting and comedic escapades of 'Hocus Pocus' or the heart-pounding terror of 'Halloween,' these films have something for everyone.

ALSO READ: What is Halloween? From Pagan Samhain to modern traditions; All about festival's complex origins and evolution