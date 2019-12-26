Top 10 Hollywood Breakups Of The Decade: From Angelina & Brad to Miley & Liam, see the most shocking splits

While this year's breakups cannot be easily forgotten, we decided to take a look at the most newsworthy and devastating heartbreaks of the decade.

The year 2019 witnessed some shocking break ups in Hollywood. From Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, these couples made headlines and created a stir on the Internet for various reasons. And while this year's breakups cannot be easily forgotten, we decided to take a look at the most newsworthy and devastating heartbreaks of the decade.

While some divorces ended on an ugly note, other celebrity couples' long standing relationship of many, many years came to a surprising end. At the top of this list were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who divorced after being together for almost 12 years. The power couple split after being together for 10 years and tying the knot in 2014. Some of the other couples include Gwyneth Paltrow-Chris Martin, Bradley Cooper-Irina Shayk, Jennifer Lopez-Marc Antony, Channing Tatum-Jenna Dewan and Ashton Kutcher-Demi Moore.

Let's rewind a little and take a look at the biggest Hollywood breakups of the decade:

1. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Fresh off after his relationship with Jennifer Aniston came to an end, Brad Pitt began dating Angleina Jolie. The couple made heads turn and garnered headlines. However, almost 12 years and six kids later, Brangelina split after the actor's altercation with his eldest son Maddox. This resulted in their split in 2016. The power couple are, however, yet to be divorced but are legally single.

2. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

The Friends star broke Instagram this year for her epic selfie. But when it comes to her love life, Jen hasn't had the best yet. The Morning Show actress split from Justin Theorux in 2018 after their marriage in 2015. The couple, however, continue to remain good friends.

3. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

One of the most shocking ones was Miley and Liam calling it quits in just seven months. The couple who has been together, on and off, for many years surprised many with their secret and intimate wedding ceremony. However, it didn't last long as they split in August 2018 and what followed were even more scandalous relationships.

4. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

The Twilight co-stars went on to have one of the most magical relationships. While it began somewhere in 2008, the relationship took its full form in early 2009. Their chemistry was off the charts and fans couldn't help but go gaga over Bella and Edward. However, it went all down hill when Stewart was photographed kissing movie director Rupert Sanders. The couple reconciled only to split for good in May 2013.

5. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Undoubtedly one of the most followed couples on social media, Selena and Justin Bieber sent the paparazzi into a tizzy every time they went to church or wore their heart on their sleeves. Their on-off relationships began first in 2012 but the couple often broke up and patched up again. Things came to a definite end in early 2018 and the same year, Justin moved on and got married to Hailey Baldwin.

6. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

This was one sent fans and viewers worldwide simply asking 'Why?'. If you are wondering who Kris is, let us break the news to you. Kim married Kris Humphries in August 2011 after less than a year of dating. Their wedding was televised and despite all the noise surrounding it, their marriage lasted only for 72 days. Yup, you heard that right. Their divorce finally came through in 2013 just two months before Kim's first child with now-husband Kanye West, North West, arrived.

7. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

One of the most stylish couples, Gigi and Zayn left many heartbroken when they parted ways after trying to save their relationship a number of times. The supermodel and singer made heads turn when they first started dating in November 2015. However, things came to a definite end last year.

8. Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson

Yes, there was a time when Avengers: Endgame's Black Widow Scarlett Johansson was married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Johansson was all of 23 when she walked down the aisle. The former couple started dating 2007 and tied the knot in 2008. However, they split in December 2010. Ryan is now happily married to Blake Lively, while Scarlett is engaged to SNL's Colin Jost.

9. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Tom and Katie's picture-perfect romance came to an abrupt and rather dramatic end after they said 'I Do' in 2006. The couple, who share daughter Suri, did not split amicably with Katie getting the custody of Suri. According to People, Katie had reportedly told Cruise she was filing for divorce during a phone call in June 2012.

10. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

The former caped crusader and actress Jennifer Garner were one of the biggest head turners of 2015. The couple parted ways after 10 long years but their recent family spottings with kids has made everyone believe that it doesn't really need to be all that ugly.

Which couple comes to your mind when you think of heartbreaks in Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More