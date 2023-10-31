Top 10 iconic Halloween costumes that The Kardashians wore over the years

The Kardashians include a slew of fashionable icons. The clan includes Kris Jenner, who has five fashionista daughters: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. The Kardashian-Jenner clan never fails to make an impact and gets people talking with their breathtaking and bold outfit choices. Besides, the family loves to celebrate holidays, and speaking of the holiday season, it’s the spooky time of the year as the world celebrates Halloween with fun costumes and sweet trick-or-treats.

The Kardashians stars have been in the Halloween spirit all month and take this holiday very seriously. From dressing up as iconic people or characters to elaborate home decor, they simply love it. As we go around surfing through their Halloween looks, here are some of the most iconic outfits ever. Keeping up with the Kardashians' top 10 iconic Halloween looks of all time!

ALSO READ: WATCH: The Kardashians returns with Season 4; Kim Kardashian says ‘We are back with more drams’

Kylie Jenner dressed up as Christina Aguilera in 2016

Let's take a journey down memory lane to the King Kylie period. Kylie Jenner's influence was enormous in 2016, and her Christina Aguilera 'Dirrty' costume was one of her main looks. Many individuals attempted to recreate this look. Christina Aguilera even contacted Kylie and invited her to the singer's 36th birthday party. The Kylie Cosmetics founder arrived at the party wearing a yellow variation of her old Xtina look.

Kendall Jenner dressed up as a forest fairy in 2019

Kendall Jenner's golden forest fairy costume, designed by Yousef Al Jasmi, was another classic look that many others reproduced. It's easy to understand why this was so popular, from the golden feathering accents on her garment to her crown and fairy wings.

Khloé Kardashian dressed up as Cleopatra and her daughter True as Royal Highness in 2020

We know Khloé enjoys matching with True every Halloween, and their all-gold costumes for 2020 were dazzling. It was simply everything. From the luxurious details to the over-the-top accents, the outfits were all about the Halloween spirit.

Kylie Jenner dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid in 2019

Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, dressed up as Princess Ariel. Her outfit included a strapless pearl seashell bra and a sequined green skirt with a thigh-high slit. To complete her sexual take on Ariel, she also wore netting, a long red wig, and blue contact lenses. The flounder purse is our favorite part of her red-hot ensemble.

Kendall Jenner dressed up as an alien from the 1990s in 2021

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner uploaded a '90s alien-inspired look on Instagram in 2021 with the message, "Nice planet, we'll take it." The extravagant updo and bodycon red swirl pattern dress made this extraterrestrial stand out. It was one of the most unique and different outfit options that Jenner had picked up for her 2021 look.

Kim Kardashian dressed up as X-Men's Mystique in 2022

Kim Kardashian’s Halloween costume had to be the coolest she's ever done. Her rendition of the X-men mutant Mystique in October was incredible. The attention to detail was impeccable, whether it was the yellow eyes, the slicked-back red hair, or the wonderfully done blue-textured skin.

Kendall Jenner dressed up as a Woody from Toy Story in 2022

Kendall Jenner posted an Instagram snapshot of herself dressed as red-headed Toy Story cowgirl Jessie for Halloween 2022. The Kardashians star who dyed her brunette hair red earlier that year wore a crop top and chaps with denim shorts and a cowboy hat to put a sexual, adult spin on the character's look.

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as Kim Kardashian at her first Met Gala this year

Kourtney won the award for the best Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costume so far in 2023. To give you some context, Kim wore this floral gown to her Met Gala debut back in 2013. The Givenchy gown drew mixed reactions and some criticism. As a result, Kourtney chose not just any outfit but possibly Kim Kardashian's most criticized look. It's proof of the Kardashians' true sense of humor, especially because Kim famously believes Kourt always copies her.

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as Batman in 2012

At Kim's Miami party, Kourtney Kardashian played Batman to Scott Disick's Robin as she dressed up in a black curve-hugging outfit.

Kim Kardashian dressed up as Cher in 2017

Kim went all-out in 2017, donning many outfits inspired by various musical icons. She began off the festivities in a Cher costume, dressing up as the Believe singer at Casamigos' annual Halloween bash. Her Alexandrine dress was designed to look exactly like the musician's look from the 1973 Academy Awards: a yellow bejeweled crop top with a matching skirt.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian talking about pregnancy? The Kardashians star leaves family in surprise with shocking announcement