Top 10 must-watch movies by Jennifer Lawrence and their IMDb ratings

With her breakthrough performance in The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence became a Hollywood icon and one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses worldwide. Let's check out some of her best movies!
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the highest-grossing Hollywood action actresses of all time, with remarkable performances in movies and TV shows. Not only that, she is one of those Hollywood celebrities who does not shy away from speaking freely or expressing her opinions on hot and fiery topics. She recently made headlines by openly accusing Hollywood of biased gender payroll. However, on a personal front, she is not a fire. Jennifer is a hilarious woman who knows how to brighten every room. With that bubbly face, cutest smile, and expressive eyes, she does have her wits and charm to woo the audience.
She recently gave birth to a baby boy and named him Cy. Though currently, she is focused on spending quality time with her newborn baby, and it will be a while before we will see her back in action.
Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly coming back in an emotional new drama, Causeway. The movie already made its world premiere on 10 September at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival but will release on Apple TV+ on 4 November 2022 for the audience.
Until then, let us take a dig at some of her greatest performances that display her talented and inspiring range as an iconic actress. Here is a curated list of must-watch movies by the Hollywood icon Jennifer Lawrence. Plus, we have mentioned where you can stream them!
Top 10 must-watch movies by Jennifer Lawrence, their IMDb ratings, and where to stream them
1. Silver Linings Playbook as Tiffany
IMDb rating = 7.7/10
Released = 2012
Genre = Drama, Comedy, Romance
Stream on Apple TV+ or YouTube Movies
2. American Hustle as Rosalyn Rosenfeld
IMDb rating = 7.2/10
Released = 2013
Genre = Drama, Crime
Stream on Starz or Sling TV
3. Winter’s Bone as Ree
IMDb rating = 7.1/10
Released = 2010
Genre = Mystery, Drama
Stream on Peacock or Apple TV+
4. Mother! as Mother
IMDb rating = 6.6/10
Released = 2017
Genre = Horror, Drama, Mystery
Stream on Amazon Prime Video or Showtime
5. The Hunger Games as Katniss Everdeen
IMDb rating = 7.2/10
Released = 2012
Ended = 2015
Genre = Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Stream on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu
6. Joy as Joy (title character)
IMDb rating = 6.6/10
Released = 2015
Genre = Drama, Biography
Stream on Apple TV+
7. X-Men: Days of Future Past as Mystique
IMDb rating = 7.9/10
Released = 2014
Genre = Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Stream on Disney+ or YouTube Movies
8. Passengers as Aurora Lane
IMDb rating = 7.0/10
Released = 2016
Genre = Sci-Fi, Drama, Romance
Stream on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube Movies
9. Red Sparrow as Dominika Egorova
IMDb rating = 6.6/10
Released = 2018
Genre = Drama, Action, Thriller
Stream on Hotstar
10. Like Crazy as Sam
IMDb rating = 6.6/10
Released = 2011
Genre = Drama, Romance
Stream on Hulu (w/ Cinemax add-on) or YouTube Movies
Some other popular movies by Jennifer Lawrence
X-Men: First Class as Mystique
IMDb rating = 7.7/10
Released = 2011
Genre = Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Stream on Disney+ or YouTube Movies
The Poker House as Agnes
IMDb rating = 6.3/10
Released = 2008
Genre = Drama
Stream on Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime Video
Don’t Look Up as Kate Dibiasky
IMDb rating = 7.2/10
Released = 2021
Genre = Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
Stream on Netflix
X-Men as Mystique
IMDb rating = 7.5/10
Released = 2011
Ended = 2019
Genre = Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Stream on Disney+ or YouTube Movies
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as Katniss Everdeen
IMDb rating = 7.5/10
Released = 2013
Genre = Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Stream on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu
The Burning Plain as Mariana
IMDb rating = 6.8/10
Released = 2008
Genre = Drama, Crime, Romance
Stream on Vudu
That's all folks! Which is your favorite movie by Jennifer Lawrence? Tell us in the comments section below.
