Top 10 must-watch movies by Jennifer Lawrence and their IMDb ratings

With her breakthrough performance in The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence became a Hollywood icon and one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses worldwide. Let's check out some of her best movies!

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the highest-grossing Hollywood action actresses of all time, with remarkable performances in movies and TV shows. Not only that, she is one of those Hollywood celebrities who does not shy away from speaking freely or expressing her opinions on hot and fiery topics. She recently made headlines by openly accusing Hollywood of biased gender payroll. However, on a personal front, she is not a fire. Jennifer is a hilarious woman who knows how to brighten every room. With that bubbly face, cutest smile, and expressive eyes, she does have her wits and charm to woo the audience.

 

She recently gave birth to a baby boy and named him Cy. Though currently, she is focused on spending quality time with her newborn baby, and it will be a while before we will see her back in action.

 

Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly coming back in an emotional new drama, Causeway. The movie already made its world premiere on 10 September at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival but will release on Apple TV+ on 4 November 2022 for the audience.

 

Until then, let us take a dig at some of her greatest performances that display her talented and inspiring range as an iconic actress. Here is a curated list of must-watch movies by the Hollywood icon Jennifer Lawrence. Plus, we have mentioned where you can stream them!

 

Top 10 must-watch movies by Jennifer Lawrence, their IMDb ratings, and where to stream them

 

1. Silver Linings Playbook as Tiffany

IMDb rating = 7.7/10

Released = 2012

Genre = Drama, Comedy, Romance

Stream on Apple TV+ or YouTube Movies

 

2. American Hustle as Rosalyn Rosenfeld

IMDb rating = 7.2/10

Released = 2013

Genre = Drama, Crime

Stream on Starz or Sling TV

 

3. Winter’s Bone as Ree

IMDb rating = 7.1/10

Released = 2010

Genre = Mystery, Drama

Stream on Peacock or Apple TV+

 

4. Mother! as Mother

IMDb rating = 6.6/10

Released = 2017

Genre = Horror, Drama, Mystery

Stream on Amazon Prime Video or Showtime

 

5. The Hunger Games as Katniss Everdeen

IMDb rating = 7.2/10

Released = 2012

Ended = 2015

Genre = Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure

Stream on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu

 

6. Joy as Joy (title character)

IMDb rating = 6.6/10

Released = 2015

Genre = Drama, Biography

Stream on Apple TV+

 

7. X-Men: Days of Future Past as Mystique

IMDb rating = 7.9/10

Released = 2014

Genre = Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure

Stream on Disney+ or YouTube Movies

 

8. Passengers as Aurora Lane

IMDb rating = 7.0/10

Released = 2016

Genre = Sci-Fi, Drama, Romance

Stream on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube Movies

 

9. Red Sparrow as Dominika Egorova

IMDb rating = 6.6/10

Released = 2018

Genre = Drama, Action, Thriller

Stream on Hotstar

 

10. Like Crazy as Sam

IMDb rating = 6.6/10

Released = 2011

Genre = Drama, Romance

Stream on Hulu (w/ Cinemax add-on) or YouTube Movies

 

Some other popular movies by Jennifer Lawrence

 

X-Men: First Class as Mystique

 

IMDb rating = 7.7/10

Released = 2011

Genre = Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure

Stream on Disney+ or YouTube Movies

 

The Poker House as Agnes

 

IMDb rating = 6.3/10

Released = 2008

Genre = Drama

Stream on Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime Video

 

Don’t Look Up as Kate Dibiasky

 

IMDb rating = 7.2/10

Released = 2021

Genre = Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi

Stream on Netflix

 

X-Men as Mystique

 

IMDb rating = 7.5/10

Released = 2011

Ended = 2019

Genre = Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure

Stream on Disney+ or YouTube Movies

 

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as Katniss Everdeen

 

IMDb rating = 7.5/10

Released = 2013

Genre = Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure

Stream on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu

 

The Burning Plain as Mariana

 

IMDb rating = 6.8/10

Released = 2008

Genre = Drama, Crime, Romance

Stream on Vudu

 

That's all folks! Which is your favorite movie by Jennifer Lawrence? Tell us in the comments section below.

 

FAQs

What was the age of Jennifer Lawrence when she won her first Oscar?
22 years old
What was the age of Jennifer Lawrence when she was in Hunger Games?
21 years old
Who is Jennifer Lawrence in Avengers?
Jennifer Lawrence portrayed the role of Raven Darkholme or Mystique.
Who did Jennifer Lawrence marry?
Cooke Maroney
What is the net worth of Jennifer Lawrence?
160 Million dollars
What is the age of Jennifer Lawrence?
32 years old
Does Jennifer Lawrence have any upcoming movies?
Yes. Jennifer Lawrence will be seen in her upcoming movie Causeway, which is an emotional drama about PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). Causeway will release on Apple+ on 4 November 2022.
