Top 10 Shocking facts you did not know about Jeffrey Dahmer: The “Milwaukee Cannibal”

Apart from being called "The Milwaukee Monster," The Milwaukee Cannibal," and other horrendous nicknames, Jeffrey/ Jeff Dahmer, the infamous American serial killer, became a significant skidmark that showed the biased legal system of the country. Although Dahmer became a household name in the States for his heinous crimes, many people still do not know the entire story about the serial killer, his victims, and how he was able to fool the entire police department of Milwaukee. So, in this article, we are going to reveal the most shocking facts about Jeffrey Dahmer. Sit tight and read on! 10 Shocking things about Jeffrey Dahmer that you should know

Now, before we move on to the list, we'd like you to know that the latest Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" is heavily inspired by Dahmer's life. Hence, if you haven't watched the show already, you should know that there are spoilers ahead! Also, this article contains gory and graphic details. So, you should read the following at your own risk. 1) Jeffrey Dahmer was heavily inspired by his father Born on July 29, 1936, Lionel Dahmer was a talented chemist who worked as a Senior Research Chemist at PPG Industries in Ohio's city of Barberton. He later became the Supervisor of the company's Analytical Chemistry department. Now, why am I telling you all this about Lionel Dahmer, you ask? Well, firstly he is the father of the infamous American serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. And secondly, you should know that most of Jeff's works were actually taught by Lionel himself!

Lionel, despite being a very busy man and a terrible husband to his then-wife Joyce Flint, taught Jeffrey how to dissect roadkills like possums, raccoons, and other dead animals. You see, Lionel was, at the time, working on an experiment that involved drilling a hole in a frog's skull and pouring different liquid items inside its brain to see how the animal reacts. The actual purpose of the experiment was to show that even if an animal's brain is damaged almost entirely, a tiny portion of the brain that remains can keep the animal alive in a vegetative state. Jeffrey learned this at a very early age and became fascinated by animal dissections, their internal organs, and their bones. In fact, Jeffrey reportedly used animal bones to play Fiddlesticks and was obsessed with internal organs. Apart from dissections and taxidermy (an art of stuffing animal insides to make them look life-like), Lionel also taught his kid how to preserve the bodies and bones of the animals. At the time, the unintentional father thought he was teaching his son to follow his passion, i.e., taxidermy. However, instead of using the given skills for good, Jeff later used them on his victims. Another interesting fact about Lionel, who later on became an author, is that in his autobiography, titled "A Father's Story," he revealed that he also once had violent dreams and fantasies like Jeffrey. Although he did not act on his instinct and put his skills to good work, unlike his son. However, it is worth noting that Lionel did love Jeffrey till the end and was by his side until his death on November 28, 1994. 2) Jeffrey's first victim was a "fantasy-come-true" for him Jeffrey Dahmer, according to his own statements and legal evidence, committed his first murder in his father's house in Ohio. However, the killer later confessed that the murder of Steven Hicks, an 18-year-old boy who took a ride in Dahmer's car to hitchhike to a concert, was an accident. Jeff told the police that, being a loner and a homosexual guy, he had fantasies about young boys. In one of his fantasies, he meets a total stranger on the road who stops Dahmer for a hitchhiking ride and they end up spending a good time together. He just never wanted them to leave him, much like his parents. Now, although the situation started on a high note when Hicks accepted to visit Jeff's house, it soon escalated when the hitchhiker wanted Dahmer to drop him at his destination before its late. Jeff apparently requested him to stay longer, which the stranger rejected, and things got tensed between the two 18-year-olds. Eventually, Dahmer took a barbell and hit him with it on his head. Later, when Hicks was struggling with his head injury, Jeff took a longer dumbbell and strangled the boy. At the time, Jeff was staying at his father's house all alone as his father stayed at a nearby motel with his then-girlfriend Shari thinking that Jeff is staying with his mother Joyce Dahmer. However, what Lionel did not know is that Joyce already left the house with their younger kid David (about whom we'll talk about later on), leaving Jeffrey alone for almost three months. After killing Hicks, Jeff panicked and hid the body under their house, where he and his dad found the first roadkill. However, Dahmer later cut the body into pieces. He also tried to smash Hicks' bones but could not do it due to the wet interiors of the human skeleton. So, he fried the bones in the oven until they became fragile and broke easily. He then scattered the bone dust all over his backyard. According to Jeff, he felt like doing that will keep Hicks, his fantasy hero, near him always. 3) Jeffrey's "Doin a Dahmer" and his social status in school Coming to the third interesting thing that you should know about Dahmer is how he earned his beer money while he was in school. You see, Dahmer was a social outcast when it came to his school life and was often ignored by the "popular" students on campus. However, one of Jeff's school friends, who wrote a graphic novel about him titled "My Friend Dahmer," revealed in his book that Jeffrey became the school clown for "doin' a Dahmer." So, what is that? Well, according to the Urban Dictionary, "Doin' a Dahmer" simply meant "pulling a practical joke" on someone to prank them. In school, Jeffrey often entertained other students by mimicking autistic individuals. The phrase became popular when it was mentioned in Joel Norris' 1992 novel, Jeffrey Dahmer. However, when Dahmer was convicted for the murders and dismembering of 17 young men, the meaning of "Doin' a Dahmer" completely changed. Since then, the phrase has only been associated with his heinous crimes. 4) How the racism and negligence of the police contributed to Dahmer's crimes Jeffrey Dahmer was a white male, who lived in late-80s America when racism and colorism were prevalent in society. This is one of the primary reasons that contributed the most to Jeffrey's crimes and murders. Did you know that the police could have prevented at least five murders had they listened to a black woman, named Glenda Cleveland, who lived beside Dahmer's apartment in the Oxford Apartments in Milwaukee?

After hearing electrical tool noises, screaming, and experiencing nauseating smells coming from Dahmer's apartment, Cleveland complained to the police multiple times. In fact, at the time when Dahmer kept a 14-year-old boy in a vegetative state by drilling a hole in his skull, the boy, Konerak Sinthasomphone, somehow managed to escape Dahmer's room when he was out to get alcohol. Konerak was found outside Dahmer's apartment, naked, murmuring unidentifiable words, and bleeding from his head by Cleveland, her daughter, and one of her cousins. The women immediately called the cops and reported the situation. When the cops came, they found Konerak bleeding from his head and sitting almost unconsciously. Jeffrey soon arrived to find this situation and handled it with ease. Apparently, Dahmer told the cops that Konerak was his boyfriend who drank too much, fell down, and hurt himself. He also told the officers that Sinthasomphone was 18 years old, whereas he was just 14. Despite multiple complaints from Glenda and her daughter, the officers believed Dahmer and even helped him take his victim inside. Another surprising fact is that when the officers entered Dahmer's flat, there was already a dead body of a victim, lying beside Jeffrey's bed. This body was of Tony Hughes, whom Dahmer killed the day before he brought the 14-year-old Konerak to his house and drugged him. Had the police taken Glenda's complaints seriously and investigated Dahmer, they not only would have found Hughes' body but also might have saved Konerak Sinthasomphone, who eventually died in the hands of Dahmer soon after this incident. 5) The police found human remains in every utensil in Dahmer's apartment When Jeffrey Dahmer was finally arrested by the police on July 22, 1991, they found human remains in almost every utensil in his apartment. Dahmer was known as the "Milwaukee Cannibal" for a reason, you know? After killing and dismembering his victims, Jeff took out their internal organs, scarved the flesh off of their bones, and consumed them! According to the serial killer, he ate his victims because it made him feel like they are a part of him. When the police searched Dahmer's house after his arrest, they found the severed head of Konerak Sinthasomphone and the internal organs of others in Dahmer's refrigerator. Apart from that, they found multiple bottles of hydrochloric acid, a large canister, in which Dahmer melted the flesh in acid, and several skulls. Many of the skulls were painted by Jeff to make them look like artifacts. 6) Despite suffering from multiple mental disorders, Dahmer was declared legally sane for his crimes Following his arrest in 1991, it was discovered that Dahmer suffered from multiple mental issues, including schizotypal personality disorder, borderline personality disorder, and psychotic disorder. He also suffered from something called "Splanchnophilia", a mental disorder in which a person is aroused by flesh and bones. So, citing these discoveries by doctors, Dahmer's attorney and father tried to plead for insanity for Dahmer's case. Lionel never wanted his son to go to jail and pleading insane in court was one way of getting a mental asylum for the killer instead of jail time. However, the case did not go their way, and the judge declared that Dahmer is legally sane and understood exactly what he was doing with his victims. He was eventually sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment on February 17, 1992. 7) Jeffrey Dahmer helped the police to find the bodies of his victims After getting arrested, Jeffrey Dahmer actually helped the Milwaukee police discover the dead bodies of his victims that he buried or kept somewhere. In fact, Dahmer confessed that he killed Steven Hicks, his first victim, even though the police had no idea about it. According to Dahmer, after committing his first murder back in 1978, he remained in a panicked state for over a year and felt scared every time he heard a cop car. He even said that he kept an eye on the news, hoping the news of Steven Hicks' disappearance would be reported at some point in time. That, however, did not happen and this encouraged him to commit more such crimes in the future. Nonetheless, Dahmer would not kill his second victim until 1987, nine whole years after his first. Following the murder of his second victim, Steven Tuomi, in a hotel room, the serial killer went on a spree, killing needy, homosexual individuals every other week. Later, he confessed to each one of his crimes to the police and stated that "for what I did, I should be dead." 8) Jeffrey was highly neglected and ignored as a child and teenager Although Jeffrey Dahmer was not the usual kid in the block, the negligence of his parents contributed to his psyche and personality over the years. He grew up in a disjointed family where his father and mother always prioritized their work and domestic issues over Dahmer's needs. Also, he was an introverted child and kept his thoughts to himself most of the time. However, when he started to realize his homosexuality during his teenage years, he tried to talk about it with his father only to get ignored.