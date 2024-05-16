Top 11 Enrique Iglesias Songs Of All Times; From Hero To Rhythm Divine

Enrique Iglesias aka 'The King of Latin Pop' started his musical journey in the mid-1990s and took the audience by storm in the early 2000s. He was born in Madrid on May 8, 1975, to singer Julio Iglesias and Filipina model-turned-journalist Isabel Preysler.

He is also known to score a Grammy for Best Latin Performer and countless smashes led to sales of over 25 million. His songs have a mesmerizing touch and the tunes get deeply etched even if you hear it for once. Below we have compiled a list of the top 10 Enrique Iglesias songs of all time. Read on to find your own favorite.

1. Hero

The epic love song is a hit title track from Enrique's crossover album. It struck the right chord and the music video was a major hit with Jennifer Love Hewitt playing the love interest and Micket Rourke, the main enemy chasing Iglesias. Enrique's sexy voice was simply magical and still runs green in fans' minds. Joseph Kahn directed the first music video for Hero.

2. Rhythm Divine

The song has a pop appeal and is surely divine. The track was an immense hit and there were 8 weeks at the top of the Spanish singles chart. It is also known to reach the top ten in many countries. In Russia alone, 200,000 copies were sold. The certified platinum song is more than passionate and sensual. The Billboard is reported to have delivered a "savvy follow-up bid for top 40 longevity."

3. Takin' Back My Love

The video was shot with a blue background to bring about a monotonous color palette to enhance the song's vibe. The vibrant scenes are a pleasure to the eyes. The video showcases Enrique breaking up with American Singer Ciara. The duet has a delicate yet seductive singing style. As the two singers belt out the choruses, the synth notes bounce off each other in a lively exchange.

4. Tired of Being Sorry

Enrique appears in the video as a vampire who stands on top of the building overlooking a skyline and thinks of his transformation. Enrique has included a more synth-pop element to the rendition which is a cover of the same-titled song originally sung by indie-pop band Ringside. The track served as the second international single from his album Insomniac (2008), achieving top 10 status in multiple European countries.

5. Escape

The hypnotic composition is a fast-paced and peppy track. The video has captivating visuals and dynamic guitar work. The pop star was seen saying, “You can run, you can hide but you can't escape my love.” The song shows intact chemistry between Anna Kournikova and Enrique, which captures the hearts and minds of many listeners.

6. Could I Have This Kiss Forever

The song made its debut as a smooth, Latin-style mid-tempo duet featuring Enrique and the remarkable American singer Whitney Houston on Enrique's debut English-language album, Enrique in 1999. The song reached many countries due to the phenomenal voice of American singer Whitney Houston.

Enrique's reaction in the music video suggests he was captivated by her mesmerizing vocals. The highlight? Their harmonized voices create an acoustic magic, ensuring this ballad remains unforgettable.

7. Not in Love

In addition to track 7, Not in Love was released in February 2004, peaking at number five in the United Kingdom. The album version features Enrique's vocals exclusively, while the radio mix incorporates an additional verse and chorus performed by American singer Kelis. Enrique's diverse vocal collaborators highlight his versatility as an artist, as he continually evolves his music while staying true to his distinctive style.

8. Love To See You Cry

The fourth single from Enrique’s Escape reached number 12 in the UK singles chart. Enriques second English language studio also took the top spot in many countries. You also get to see the beautiful Mexican model Elsa Benitez featured along with Enrique in the video. Teamed with Spanish guitars, mind-blowing visuals and amazing vocals.

9. Somebody's Me

Somebody's Me was a worldwide hit and depicted romantic and intimate moments between the leads. The song has a sad and mellow tone revealing an undercurrent of pathos. It portrays the pain and screaming of lovers when they are on the verge of breaking up which is shown in the end when the couples part ways.

The song is a second single from Insomniac, Enrique's fourth English Studio album. Enrique is paired with renowned Israeli model Sarai Givaty in the video. The color palette in the video is known to have desaturated tones of black and white.

10. Tonight (I'm Lovin' You)

The worldwide hit song was initially censored and banned due to its bold, coarse manner. You get to see American rapper Ludacris and DJ Frank E on the track. The song debuted impressively at number four on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Enrique's highest-charting single since 2010. The song is too catchy and simply cannot be ignored. The composition is brilliant and excellent singing combined with Ludacris's rap verses.

11. I Like It

Enrique's first bilingual studio album, Euphoria was with American rapper Pitbull offering guest vocals. The electropop was the first single from the Jersey Shore soundtrack. Enrique's danceable fiesta was highly appreciated by Rolling Stone's Erika Berlin who gave 3.5 out of 5 stars.