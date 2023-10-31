Top 15 most hilarious-sarcastic one-liners by Chandler Bing to take you down the Friends nostalgia lane

The passing of Matthew Perry, known for his role in Friends, has sparked an outpouring of tributes. Perry, who played the lovable but neurotic Chandler Bing for over a decade in the Emmy-award-winning sitcom, made a lasting mark as the show's "funny guy."

Securing the role at the young age of 24, Perry distinguished himself as the source of humor on one of the most comical shows ever created. Undoubtedly, Chandler was the king of witty remarks on Friends. his arsenal of one-liners, often laced with sarcasm, remains a highlight of the series. So here's a hearty compilation.

Ten Examples of Chandler's Hilariously Sarcastic Quips

1. "I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment? Some Cheese?"

2. "Hi, I'm Chandler, I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."

3. "I'm glad we're having rehearsal dinner. I so rarely get to practice my meals before I eat them."

4. "I'm funny, right? What do you know, you're a door. You just like knock-knock jokes."

5. "Oh no, two women love me. They're both gorgeous and sexy. My wallet's too small for my fifties and my diamond shoes are too tight!"

6. "Hey Janice, it's me. I just wanted to apologize in advance for having chased you down the street."

7. "I say more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people say all day."

8. “Why Ross, pressing my third nipple, because it will open the magical land of Narnia.”

9. “If I were a guy... and did I just say ‘if I were a guy?'”

10. Monica (walks into Chandler and Joey's robbed apartment): Oh my god! What happened?

Chandler: Oh! Joey was born and then 28 years later I was robbed

11. (Chandler to Joey) "You have to stop the Q-tip when there's resistance," It was Matthew Perry's personal favorite

12. (Chandler on Joey's dumb ideas) "Kind of scary-ass clowns came to your birthday"

13. Monica: "Shut up the camera add ten pounds"

Chandler (looking at fat Monica): so how many cameras are actually on?

14. Ross: "Someone at work ate my sandwich"

Chandler: "Well what did the police say?"

15. Rachel: "Guys! Guess what, guess what, guess what?!"

Chandler: "The fifth dentist caved, and now they're ALL recommending Trident?"

These Chandler Bing's witty one-liners will forever be celebrated as a testament to Matthew Perry's comedic genius on Friends.

