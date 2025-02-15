Top 4 Controversies in Kanye West-Bianca Censori’s Marriage Amid Divorce Rumors: Fashion Fails to Jaw-Dropping PDAs

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have created many scandalous moments since courting one other. If you find the rapper’s spontaneous social media rants or controversial statements unusual, then his wife, Bianca Censori, justifying his actions could make you question morality all over again.

In odd ways, West and Censori are made for each other! But recently, there have been news reporting trouble in the happy couple’s paradise. Reportedly, the rift was caused by their controversial red-carpet stunt at the 2025 Grammys.

However, this wasn’t the first time the couple made headlines for their risky stunts. So, let’s deep dive into some of their most controversial moments over the years.

Their trip to Japan

The Yeezy founder and the model did not limit their experimental dressing sense to the United States. In July 2024, the couple was spotted shopping at the Dover Street market in Tokyo, Japan. The onlookers were shocked not to spot a celebrity couple but because of Censori’s see-through outfit.

The model wore a sheer grey bodysuit without trousers while taking a stroll with her husband. The citizens of Japan slammed them for their public “indecency” and demanded legal action.

Bianca Censori’s father slammed Kanye West

The couple made headlines for their provocative fashion choice, but this time, it was Censori’s father, Leo, who had objections. After multiple public spotting of the model-actress dressed in inappropriate outfits, her father openly objected, claiming West had been a bad influence on his daughter.

The couple in Italy

In 2023, Censori and West were vacationing in Italy and were captured behaving inappropriately during their boat ride in Venice. The rapper was spotted sitting on a boat without his trousers, while Censori appeared to be in a compromising position. The images and clips soon went viral, prompting backlash online. They were eventually banned from a Venetian boat company.

The couple were slammed in Italy

In another Italian outing, the couple almost got banned from the streets over Censori’s indecent dressing style. She wore a plunging braless nude bodycon top with skintight legging on an outing with her husband. People objected to the provocative dress and slammed them for being disrespectful.