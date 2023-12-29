Top 5 breakout artists of 2023 featuring Latto, Anitta, and more

Music streaming giant Spotify recently unveiled their annual international list highlighting 10 red-hot rising new artists who made major waves in 2023. The exclusive roundup spotlights musicians raking up streams and gaining global listeners in big numbers over the past year.

Let’s check out 5 superstar rookies from Spotify’s rankings who dominated charts and playlists throughout 2023 thanks to their infectious songs and singular style.

Fiery Atlanta rapper Latto brings female empowerment to Hip Hop

At just 24, rapper Alyssa Michelle Stephens – known professionally as Latto – has fast become one of hip hop’s most prominent young voices after breaking out with her 2020 hit “B*tch From Da Souf.”

With over 800,000 Spotify followers and counting, Latto’s brazen lyrics and high energy flow have powered multiple smash singles like the Savage Remix with Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey. Women across the world cheerleading her music provides particular inspiration.

As Latto told MTV News, “It's important for women to empower other women and that's why I keep preaching for people to support women in hip-hop.” From her crossover country/rap hit Sunshine to the single Wheelie featured in movie soundtracks, Latto brings a multi-dimensional sound tailor-made for 2023 primetime.

Brazilian pop star Anitta breaks language barriers

At 29, Anitta stands poised to expand her native Brazilian funk/pop fusion to wider global audiences this year. With #1 hits across Latin America and Spain, Anitta boasts a sweeping artistic vision and eye-popping aesthetics.

“I believe art is not style, art is attitude,” she told Elle Magazine regarding her mission. “I have a responsibility.” Anitta’s ambition couples with talent – her trilingual singing ability erases language barriers evident in cross-continental collabs like mega-hit Envolver with Cardi B.

With sexy songs spotlighting confidence and women’s issues like abortion rights, Anitta’s soaring trajectory makes her one of the standout fresh talents of 2023. “I want to take Brazil to the world,” she mentions, and 2023 shapes up as her breakout year conquering worldwide charts.

Smooth R&B singer Steve Lacy levels up from viral fame

Guitarist/singer Steve Lacy gained initial viral traction from his funky band The Internet, but his solo career has now exploded thanks to the massively popular track Bad Habit. With over 500 million Spotify streams, the mellow song’s TikTok fame shot 24-year-old Lacy to solo stardom.

With sudden stardom, Lacy has indeed shown depth beyond one tune, evidenced in complex songwriting and production across his Gemini Rights album. As Pitchfork observes, “in returning to music on his own terms, Lacy leveled up in every conceivable way.”

With nominations for multiple 2023 Grammy awards including Best New Artist, Lacy seems destined for more than fleeting fame. Smooth vocals, chilled vibes and slick guitars position this multi-instrumentalist for major impact through 2023.

Girl group FLO carve out unique lane

Formed by sisters Celina and Jessica Smith in 2021, budding British pop duo FLO has quickly built steam with soulful harmonizing and retro production. Early tracks Cardboard Box and Immature spotlight their alluring vocal interplay and honest lyrics.

While girl groups fell out of vogue lately, FLO’s earnest style has connected widely. NPR notes the sisters “are leading a soul revival while breaking into the mainstream." And with recent singles producing multiple UK top 40 hits, FLO appears revived the magic of talent-packed duos this year.

Mellow Troubadour Joji and vulnerable songwriting

Lastly, Australian-born singer/producer Joji (real name George Miller) makes the 2023 breakout list with his brand of downtempo R&B full of confessional lyrics and hazy electronic textures. The Japanese-American artist has built a cult fan base from over 2 billion Spotify streams to date.

Eschewing labels, Joji makes deeply personal music, with Pitchfork describing how “he wears his flaws and the intensity of his emotions on his sleeve.” Newly exploring Japanese roots across recent singles, Joji’s raw sincerity coupled with experimental production has elevated this soulful misfit to wider consciousness in 2023.

This pack of five distinct artists with rising momentum only scrapes the surface of fresh talent bursting onto the scene lately. But Latto, Anitta, Steve Lacy, FLO and Joji appear especially primed for major opportunities on the horizon.

So back these bright new voices early, and get ready to have their catchy songs stuck in your heads all year long!